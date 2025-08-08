Nina Burri became famous as the contortionist. KEYSTONE

The contortionist Nina Burri is ending her career - a serious hip injury has forced her to retire from the stage. But she is not saying goodbye completely.

By her own account, Nina Burri has ended her career as a contortionist. The reason is a persistent hip injury, as she revealed in "Schweizer Illustrierte".

This closes a chapter that has shaped her for almost 20 years. It is not easy for her to say goodbye. "It's sad," she told the magazine.

She suffered the hip injury in December 2023 during a performance at the Ski World Cup in Alta Badia. Burri fell while striking a pose on the icy stage. "I felt that something was wrong with my hip - but I just carried on. As always over the years, my motto was: close your eyes and keep going. But this time that was a mistake."

Torn joint labrum and torn ligaments

A medical examination revealed a tear in the joint labrum and a torn ligament. Initially, she was even recommended a hip replacement, which shocked her. "At 47, I'm already very old for a snake woman. But I'm definitely still too young for a new hip!" she told "Schweizer Illustrierte".

It was only after several opinions that she decided to undergo rehab. "Until then, I had always treated myself. It was new territory for me," said Burri. Today, she trains regularly with her therapist and hopes to avoid an operation.

Burri does not want to give up stage life completely. She now works as a weather presenter at "CH Media" and is studying occupational therapy. She also plans to continue presenting, modeling and acting roles. "I'm still Nina Burri - just no longer 'just' the snake woman," she said.