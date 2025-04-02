In a gigantic presentation this Wednesday, Nintendo let the cat out of the bag about its new console. The most important details from the Nintendo Direct at a glance.

When will the Switch 2 be launched?

The new Nintendo Switch 2 will officially be released on June 5, 2025, with pre-orders starting on April 8. There will also be a bundle with the highly anticipated game "Mario Kart World" for the launch.

The Nintendo Switch 2 will be launched on June 5. Nintendo

How much will the Switch 2 cost?

The Switch 2 alone will cost 469 francs, while the bundle with "Mario Kart World" will cost 509 francs. Nintendo is also keeping the previous models on offer. The original Switch costs around 250 francs, the OLED version around 300 francs.

What's new about the Switch 2?

Visually, the Switch 2 is reminiscent of its predecessor, but has grown significantly in size: the screen now measures 7.9 inches and supports full HD with 1080p and HDR. Particularly striking are the new Joy-Con 2 controllers, which adhere magnetically to the console and can also be used as a mouse thanks to built-in optical sensors - ideal for strategy games such as "Civilization VII" or for shooters so that you can aim a little better.

A direct comparison of the two models. Nintendo

What other innovative functions are there?

Nintendo has introduced "GameChat", a new type of online communication function. A simple press of the new C button on the controller is all it takes to start voice or video chats with up to 12 friends, as if they were all sitting on the same couch. The "GameShare" function also makes it possible to share games with friends, even if they don't own the games themselves.

How powerful is the Switch 2?

Nintendo is taking a big technical leap with the Switch 2: 4K resolution at up to 120 FPS is possible in TV mode, while the handheld version offers smooth 1080p. The memory problem of its predecessors has also been solved - a whopping 256 GB of internal memory is available, eight times more than its predecessor.

Which games can be played at launch?

Nintendo is offering some top titles right from the launch. "Mario Kart World" promises races with up to 24 players and new freedoms away from the race track. Other highlights such as "Donkey Kong Bananza", "Metroid Prime 4", "Cyberpunk 2077", "Elden Ring" and "Hogwarts Legacy" will follow shortly afterwards or at launch. Popular classics will also receive optimized Switch 2 editions.

Can I continue to play my existing Switch games?

Yes, the Nintendo Switch 2 is backwards compatible. Almost all existing Switch games will run on the new console without any problems. In addition, digitally purchased games can be easily rented or even used on a second console in the future thanks to virtual software cards.