SRF is suspending the "1 against 100" competition for the time being. The reason for this is the gambling supervisory authority's requirements to protect against gambling addiction.

Anyone who has recently switched on the SRF quiz format "1 against 100" will have noticed that there is currently no viewer competition. The audience could often win thousands of francs - as long as they dialed a paid telephone number or registered online for free. Up to 30,000 francs were up for grabs in individual broadcasts.

This is now coming to an end. At least until October 2025 due to the revised Gambling Act, which has been in force since 2019. It is intended to prevent gambling addiction and only allows paid competitions on TV "for a short time to promote sales".

At the request of blue News, SRF confirmed that the responsible supervisory authority has set clear guidelines - such formats may only run for a maximum of six months per year. For this reason, the "1 vs. 100" competition is paused for the second half of the year.

No fee money for games of chance

Last year, the "Tages-Anzeiger" reported that this practice had already met with criticism. Private media companies such as Ringier and Tamedia have therefore stopped their competitions altogether. The gambling regulator often only allows them to run such formats for one or two months - too little to be economically viable.

The accusation from the private media companies was that public broadcasters such as SRF were being given preferential treatment. Gespa Director Manuel Richard disagrees - according to him, the cases are simply not comparable.

After all, the break has nothing to do with cost-cutting measures, as SRF emphasizes. The profits were financed by the "fee-based competition entries" - not by fee money.

