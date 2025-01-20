"Farewell home": Swedish emigrant Pascal Bär has fulfilled a lifelong dream Pascal Bär runs the Tandsjö farm in Sweden. Image: Instagram.com/tandsjoe_farm His sons Yanick live on the farm ... Image: Instagram.com/tandsjoe_farm ... Bär's son helps out on the farm. Image: Instagram.com/tandsjoe_farm Pascal Bär's sons Yanick and Finn (8) love life in Sweden. Image: zVg The Tandsjö farm is about five hours' drive from Stockholm. Image: Instagram.com/tandsjoe_farm There are campsites and vacation homes for rent on the farm. Image: Instagram.com/tandsjoe_farm If you love nature, you've come to the right place. Image: Instagram.com/tandsjoe_farm Snowmobile tours are available in winter. Image: Instagram.com/tandsjoe_farm "Farewell home": Swedish emigrant Pascal Bär has fulfilled a lifelong dream Pascal Bär runs the Tandsjö farm in Sweden. Image: Instagram.com/tandsjoe_farm His sons Yanick live on the farm ... Image: Instagram.com/tandsjoe_farm ... Bär's son helps out on the farm. Image: Instagram.com/tandsjoe_farm Pascal Bär's sons Yanick and Finn (8) love life in Sweden. Image: zVg The Tandsjö farm is about five hours' drive from Stockholm. Image: Instagram.com/tandsjoe_farm There are campsites and vacation homes for rent on the farm. Image: Instagram.com/tandsjoe_farm If you love nature, you've come to the right place. Image: Instagram.com/tandsjoe_farm Snowmobile tours are available in winter. Image: Instagram.com/tandsjoe_farm

Swiss forest ranger Pascal Bär has fulfilled his dream of emigrating to Sweden with his family. He runs a campsite and vacation homes there - and works hard seven days a week.

Carlotta Henggeler

No time? blue News summarizes for you Pascal Bär (35) from Villmergen AG emigrated to Sweden with his family in July 2021.

The Bär family bought the Tandsjö farm there. A farm. After separating from his ex-wife Anja, Pascal Bär now lives alone on the farm with his sons Yanick (9) and Finn (8).

The TV documentary series "Adieu Heimat" visited the Bär family in Sweden and followed their emigration. The latest episodes can be seen from Monday, January 20, at 8.15 pm on 3+.

"Nobody in their right mind envies me," says TV expat Pascal Bär (35) to blue News in an interview.

Anyone who has a romantic Bullerbü idea of an emigrant's life is wrong.

Pascal Bär from Villmergen AG and his family fulfilled the dream of a lifetime in summer 2021 and bought the idyllic Tandsjö farm in Sweden.

He lives there with his sons Yanick and Finn. Bär has turned the former Swedish farm into a vacation resort. The emigration also had its dark side: Bär and his wife separated in Sweden and she returned to Switzerland.

After the marriage ended, things became financially more difficult for the emigrant. That's why he now leads a hard-working life: "I work seven days a week, I have no time for myself," says the 35-year-old. The Swiss emigrant puts all his energy into the Tandsjö farm with his sons. There is more than enough to do.

He rents out camping pitches and a vacation home. The man from Aargau also offers snowmobile tours. He also sells firewood and eggs from the farm. Pascal Bär is a jack-of-all-trades: the trained forest warden has also built up a small business in forestry and construction services.

This year, Bär will be renewing the farm's electrical system, installing charging points for the campers, building a shower and toilet block and renovating a second vacation home.

Pascal Bär: "Giving up was never an option"

It's a modest and busy life. "Giving up? That was never an issue," says Pascal Bär.

The two Bär boys feel at home on the Tandsjö farm, they love the freedom of the countryside and the nature around them, including the chickens, the Bernese mountain dog Bärli, the sheep, goats and rabbits.

Pascal Bär also owned his own home in his old homeland: "In Switzerland, you save until you can buy a house - then you pay it off," he sums up. And he didn't feel free there: if he wanted to have a barbecue, the neighbor grumbled, if the lawn was mowed early in the morning at the weekend, people in the neighborhood turned up their noses.

Fondue and raclette from Switzerland

Apart from friends and family, the TV emigrant only misses raclette and fondue from Switzerland.

Fortunately, Bär's entourage knows his preference and his friends treat the 35-year-old to the Swiss delicacy.

A fondue or raclette is a fine thing - whether at home or in a snowy Bullerbü landscape in Sweden.

