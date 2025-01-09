The Crown Prince of Morocco, Moulay Hassan, causes quite a stir on official occasions. Whenever someone wants to kiss his hand in the traditional way, he pulls it back in a flash. He has been doing this for nine years.

He has always rejected the traditional kiss on the hand as a greeting.

The Moroccan heir to the throne prefers the Western handshake, indicating a desire for modernization. Show more

As crown prince, you have duties and appointments. Moulay Hassan, the son of Moroccan King Mohammed VI, has known this since he was a child. Back in 2016, a video of the then 12-year-old made the rounds on the internet.

It showed the little boy greeting the dignitaries present at a Guard of Honor reception. He shook their hands one by one and always pulled them away very quickly when someone wanted to kiss his hand.

Relies on western handshakes

Greeting members of the royal family by kissing their hand is a tradition in Morocco. The current king has already relaxed this rule. And the young heir to the throne has consistently opted for the Western handshake, indicating a willingness to modernize.

Nevertheless, Moulay Hassan still has to play this game today as a grown man. Traditionalists still try to kiss his hand on official occasions. And the crown prince still nimbly pulls it back.

