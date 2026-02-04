From "Variety" and "The Guardian" to "Rolling Stone": the black-humored satire "No Other Choice" by South Korean cult director Park Chan-wook has delighted critics around the world - and blue News too.

Roman Müller

No time? blue News summarizes for you "No Other Choice" by filmmaker Park Chan-wook surprisingly missed out on an Oscar nomination in 2026.

The comedic thriller had previously wowed audiences and critics at several international festivals.

The original genre mix with actor Lee Byung-hun ( "Squid Game") is being shown in Swiss cinemas from this week. Show more

It was high on many experts' lists for the 2026 Oscars - at least in terms of a nomination for Best Foreign Film.

But "No Other Choice", the latest film from South Korea's exceptional director Park Chan-wook, surprisingly came away completely empty-handed.

And this despite the fact that the turbulent mix of drama, comedy and social satire already caused a sensation at many film festivals from Toronto to Venice and Zurich last summer.

"No Other Choice" is dripping with original ideas

In Switzerland, you can now see for yourself that the Oscar Academy is on the wrong track. Whether in terms of content or visuals, the genre mix with "Squid Game" star Lee Byun-hun in the leading role is dripping with original ideas.

Find out what else makes "No Other Choice" so special in the video above.

"No Other Choice" will be shown at blue Cinema from February 5, 2025 .

