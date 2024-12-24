What do you give as a celebrity? And how do Stefan Büsser, Gülsha Adilji and Pascal Zuberbühler spend the holidays? In our survey, Swiss stars talk about their personal Christmas rituals.

Vania Spescha

No time? blue News summarizes for you Swiss celebrities celebrate Christmas in a variety of ways - from classic family get-togethers with Stefan Büsser to trips abroad with Pascal Zuberbühler.

Some, like Madame Etoile, break with tradition and enjoy the festivities in a restaurant instead of cooking at home.

The stars' individual rituals and gift ideas - from charming to extravagant - reflect the personal touch of the festive season.

For many, Christmas is a time of tradition - but for Swiss celebrities, the festivities are sometimes very different.

While Stefan Büsser likes to celebrate at home with his family and Gülsha Adilji provides the second worst presents, Pascal Zuberbühler breaks with convention: the former professional footballer spends the holidays abroad and combines the festivities with a trip.

Madame Etoile also opts for the unusual. Instead of standing at the stove at home, she enjoys her Christmas menu in a restaurant. "Cooking just isn't my thing," she admits with a wink.

From a family fondue to festive dinners in a restaurant to a Christmas tree under palm trees: the Swiss stars show how diverse and personal Christmas can be. Watch their stories and gift ideas - from charming to extravagant - in the video!