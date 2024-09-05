Many Harry Potter fans gathered at King's Cross station in London on September 1st. In previous years, a special announcement was made each time. But this year the disappointment was great.

Stéphanie Süess

Every year on September 1st, a special announcement is made at King's Cross station in London, UK.

This year, however, the event was canceled.

This was announced back in July, but apparently not all Potter fans were aware of it. Show more

As Harry Potter fans know, the school year at Hogwarts starts on September 1st. In previous years, an official event for Potter fans was therefore held at King's Cross station in London.

However, the many fans hindered operations at the station in London - the event fell through this year. This was already communicated on "Wizarding World" in July . But it seems that not everyone got the message.

Once again this year, numerous fans flocked to King's Cross station and eagerly awaited the announcement for the Hogwarts Express - but they were clearly disappointed.

The event last took place in London on September 1, 2023. Let's hope that Potter fans will get their money's worth again next year in 2025. An absolute must-see for all fans of the Hogwarts universe.

