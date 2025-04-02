The popular vacation island of Bali is trying to curb the behavior of tourists with new guidelines. Carola Frentzen/dpa

Anyone who wants to go on vacation to Bali must adhere to strict rules in future. One rule in particular is likely to offend Western visitors.

Jan-Niklas Jäger

No time? blue News summarizes for you In future, particularly strict rules will apply to foreign tourists in Bali.

The main focus is on the preservation of religious customs and behavior at religious sights.

Other measures are aimed at protecting the environment.

One particularly peculiar rule prohibits menstruating women from entering areas considered sacred.

Those who do not abide by the rules are to feel the force of the law. Show more

The authorities on the Indonesian island of Bali have issued new guidelines for tourists. The aim: to prohibit inappropriate behavior. The rules range from maintaining decency in public to protecting religious sensitivities. This is reported by the news site "Euronews".

The guidelines "ensure that tourism in Bali remains respectful, sustainable and in line with our regional values", explained Bali's governor I Wayan Koster. "Bali is a beautiful, sacred island and we expect our guests to show us the same respect that we show them."

Mayor warns against crackdown

The island's mayor warned of harsh punishments if the new rules are ignored. "We have set up a special team," the governor also confirmed in the local newspaper "The Bali Sun". This team would "take firm action against foreign tourists who do not behave themselves."

According to the new guidelines, foreign tourists should "observe and honor Balinese customs, traditions and cultural practices" and "dress appropriately when entering temples, attractions or the public". Only tourists in traditional Balinese dress are still allowed to enter sacred temple areas.

Menstruating women are not allowed to enter temples

However, another addition to this regulation is likely to offend people socialized in the West: Menstruating women are also prohibited from entering these sacred zones. The fact that nude photos are taboo in front of religious sites, on the other hand, should be easier to understand.

Environmental protection has also been taken into account in the measures. For example, bringing plastic items such as plastic bags, straws or drinks wrapped in plastic is also prohibited. Anyone who leaves their garbage lying around instead of disposing of it risks getting into trouble with the law.