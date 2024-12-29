There will be no new edition of "Wetten, dass...?" in 2025. Bild: dpa

Fans are hoping for a return of the classic show "Wetten, dass...?". ZDF had left the future of the format open. There is now clarity, at least for 2025.

No time? blue News summarizes for you Fans have been hoping for a return of the classic show "Wetten, dass...?".

There will be no new edition of the classic ZDF show next year.

A year ago, the director of ZDF had spoken of a pause for thought regarding the format. Show more

There will be no new edition of the classic ZDF show "Wetten, dass...?" next year. No show is planned for 2025, ZDF station boss Norbert Himmler told the German Press Agency. At the same time, the director left open the possibility of a revival in subsequent years.

The ZDF director explained: "We ended "Wetten, dass...?" with Thomas Gottschalk, his grandiose exit on the excavator shovel. But that doesn't mean that "Wetten, dass...?" couldn't come back one day." Himmler had also spoken of a pause for thought on the format a year ago.

Public broadcaster ZDF discontinued the classic show, which was launched in the 1980s, in 2014 due to falling ratings. There was a retro show in 2021. This was followed by two more editions in 2022 and November 2023 with a remarkable 12.13 million viewers. Entertainer Gottschalk hosted this show for the last time.

Show as a TV bonfire

"Wetten, dass...?" is one of the shows that are referred to as TV bonfires. This means that it is a format that, even in times of media libraries and time-shifted consumption of TV programs, can still gather millions of people around the TV at a certain time as a live format.