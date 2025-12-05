Glarus-based cooking influencer Noah Bachofen learned the trade from Michelin-starred chefs - and stuck with it despite his harsh tone. On "On the Rocks", he reveals why he sometimes fails TikTok recipes and which chocolate is unbeatable for him.

Carlotta Henggeler

No time? blue News summarizes for you Noah Bachofen is a successful Swiss cooking influencer who inspires a wide audience with TV shows, social media and cookbooks.

His cooking apprenticeship with Michelin-starred chefs had a strong influence on him, despite the harsh tone in professional kitchens.

In his new TV show "Signature Dishes", he shows how to recreate famous dishes from Swiss restaurants at home. Show more

Noah Bachofen is one of the best-known cooking influencers in Switzerland. And it's no wonder: his recipes are a wonder and inspire a large audience.

The man from Glarus has now built up an empire from various different pillars. He is a successful content creator, podcaster, cookbook author and inventor of TV cooking shows.

His projects have one thing in common: a passion for cooking, ingredients and good food.

His latest TV baby is called "Signature Dishes" and airs on Join. In it, Noah Bachofen and his Buddy TV producer Nico Franzoni discover the best signature dishes in Switzerland - i.e. the showpiece dishes of a restaurant - and show how to recreate them at home. For example, he tries the spaetzle at Markus Stöckle's Michelin-starred restaurant Rosi in Zurich and cooks it.

In the TV talk show "On the Rocks" with host Frank Richter, Noah Bachofen recalls his first career steps and explains how he first got a taste of a baker-pastry chef - because of his passion for baking - and then decided to become a chef.

In restaurant kitchens, there is sometimes a rough wind with a gruff tone.

Noah Bachofen confirms this and talks about his time as an apprentice: "I needed the gruffness at that age. I was a gruff, quiet person. I subconsciously realized that it would do me good if someone shook me up. That's when I was really shaken up!"

Bachofen on Tiktok recipes that go down the drain

Despite a difficult start, Noah Bachofen has never lost the joy of cooking - on the contrary: he loves experimenting in his kitchen.

His wife once sent him a Tiktok recipe and he cooked it. Bachofens says with amusement: "That was terrible!"

But the Glarus native goes into raptures all the more when he talks about his own new chocolate creation. "Dubai chocolate can pack its bags," he says.

You can see what Bachofen's Vermicelle chocolate looks like and what he likes to cook for his wife in the "On the Rocks" show.

You can watch the whole "On the Rocks" show with cooking influencer Noah Bachofen here: