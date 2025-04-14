Mario Vargas Llosa after his admission to the Académie française on February 9, 2023. the first writer to be admitted to the Academy despite not writing in French. Image: Keystone/EPA/Teresa Suarez

Peruvian author and Nobel Prize for Literature winner Mario Vargas Llosa has died at the age of 89. This was announced by his son on Sunday (local time).

DPA dpa

No time? blue News summarizes for you The Peruvian author and Nobel Prize for Literature winner Mario Vargas Llosa has died at the age of 89.

This was announced by his son on Sunday (local time).

Vargas Llosa was known for novels such as "The City and the Dogs" and "The Feast of the Goat".

He won numerous prizes for his literature.

In 2010, he was awarded the Nobel Prize after being a contender for many years. Show more

Peruvian author and Nobel Prize for Literature winner Mario Vargas Llosa has died at the age of 89. This was announced by his son on Sunday (local time). "It is with great sadness that we announce that our father, Mario Vargas Llosa, died peacefully today in Lima surrounded by his family," reads a letter signed by his children Álvaro, Gonzalo and Morgana, which Álvaro published on X. The letter stated that the author's mortal remains are to be cremated. A public funeral service is not planned.

It is with deep sorrow that we announce that our father, Mario Vargas LLosa, passed away peacefully in Lima today, surrounded by his family.@morganavll pic.twitter.com/c6HgEfyaIe — Álvaro Vargas Llosa (@AlvaroVargasLl) April 14, 2025

"However, we hope that you find comfort, as we do, in the fact that he had a long, adventurous and fruitful life and leaves behind a body of work that will outlive him," wrote the author's children. Vargas Llosa was known for novels such as "The City and the Dogs" and "The Feast of the Goat". He won numerous prizes for his literature. In 2010, he was awarded the Nobel Prize after being a contender for many years.