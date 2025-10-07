Nobel Prize in Physics for three quantum physicists - Gallery The reverse of the Nobel Medal for Physics depicts nature in the form of a goddess emerging from the clouds and holding a cornucopia. The veil covering her face is held up by the genius of science. (archive picture) Image: dpa The obverse of the Nobel Medal for Physics shows Alfred Nobel. (archive picture) Image: dpa Nobel Prize in Physics for three quantum physicists - Gallery The reverse of the Nobel Medal for Physics depicts nature in the form of a goddess emerging from the clouds and holding a cornucopia. The veil covering her face is held up by the genius of science. (archive picture) Image: dpa The obverse of the Nobel Medal for Physics shows Alfred Nobel. (archive picture) Image: dpa

Three quantum pioneers from the USA have been awarded this year's Nobel Prize in Physics - for experiments that make the laws of the quantum world impressively visible.

The 2025 Nobel Prize in Physics goes to John Clarke, Michel Devoret and John Martinis for experiments that made quantum phenomena in electrical circuits visible.

Their work shows quantum mechanical tunnelling and quantized energy levels in a macroscopic system.

The award is endowed with around one million euros and will be presented on December 10.

This year's Nobel Prize in Physics goes to the quantum physicists John Clarke, Michel Devoret and John Martinis, who conduct their research in the USA. This was announced by the Royal Swedish Academy of Sciences in Stockholm. The prizewinners' experiments showed quantum physics in action.

A central question in physics is the maximum size of a system that can demonstrate quantum mechanical effects, it was explained. The prizewinners carried out experiments with an electrical circuit. They demonstrated both quantum mechanical tunnelling and quantized energy levels in a system that was large enough to be held in the hand.

Prize money of around one million euros

This year's most important award for physicists is endowed with a total of eleven million crowns (around one million euros).

Since the first prize was awarded in 1901, 226 different Nobel Prize winners in physics have been chosen, including only five women. One scientist, the US-American John Bardeen, has received the prize twice.

The Nobel Prize winners for medicine were announced on Monday. This year's award goes to the immunologists Shimon Sakaguchi (Japan), Mary Brunkow and Fred Ramsdell (both USA). According to the Nobel Committee, their findings have provided the basis for the development of possible new treatment methods for cancer and autoimmune diseases, for example.

Machine learning with neural networks

Last year, the US American John Hopfield and the Canadian researcher Geoffrey Hinton received the Nobel Prize in Physics. They had made fundamental discoveries and inventions that enable machine learning with artificial neural networks.

The winner of this year's Nobel Prize in Chemistry will be announced on Wednesday. The announcements for the Nobel Prize for Literature and the Nobel Peace Prize will follow on Thursday and Friday. The round-up ends next Monday with the Nobel Prize for Economics, sponsored by the Swedish Riksbank.

The awards ceremony traditionally takes place on December 10, the anniversary of the death of prize donor Alfred Nobel. This year's winners of the Right Livelihood Award, commonly referred to as the Alternative Nobel Prize, were announced in Stockholm on October 1.