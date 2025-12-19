Norway's Crown Princess Mette-Marit has recently had to take shorter breaks for health reasons. (archive picture) Jens Kalaene/dpa

The Norwegian Crown Princess Mette-Marit is about to undergo a serious medical procedure: due to her progressive pulmonary fibrosis, she is to receive a transplant.

Dominik Müller

No time? blue News summarizes for you Crown Princess Mette-Marit of Norway has to undergo a lung transplant due to progressive pulmonary fibrosis.

Her health has recently deteriorated to such an extent that an operation is the next step.

The chronic lung disease, which has been known since 2018, had already led to repeated cancellations of official appointments. Show more

Norwegian Crown Princess Mette-Marit (52) must undergo a lung transplant. This was announced by the Norwegian court.

According to the statement, the crown princess' condition has deteriorated so much in recent months due to her chronic lung disease that the operation is the next necessary step. Mette-Marit's doctor, Are Martin Holm, said in the press release that it had not yet been decided when she would be put on the waiting list for a lung transplant.

"I had always hoped that we would be able to keep the disease under control with medication," said Mette-Marit in an interview with the NRK television station. Now, however, her condition has deteriorated faster than she and her doctors had hoped.

Mette-Marit was diagnosed with a rare form of pulmonary fibrosis seven years ago - she herself made the condition public in October 2018. This is a chronic lung disease that can lead to shortness of breath, among other things. As a result, the Crown Princess has repeatedly had to cancel official appointments.