"Fast And Furious", "Joker" and even "Titanic 2": blue News editors Fabian Tschamper and Roman Müller have compiled the most miserable sequels of all time for you - so you don't have to watch them.
No time? blue News summarizes for you
- After 25 years, a second part of Ridley Scott's classic is now coming: "Gladiator 2".
- To mark the occasion, blue editors Roman Müller and Fabian Tschamper have given some thought to sequels that nobody actually wanted.
- They include "Titanic", "Speed", the "Fast and Furious" series - and also the latest "Joker" film.
"Gladiator 2" will be showing in all blue Cinema cinemas from November 14.
More from the Entertainment section