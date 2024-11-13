  1. Residential Customers
Sequels that nobody wanted Not even Sandra Bullock can help

Fabian Tschamper

13.11.2024

"Fast And Furious", "Joker" and even "Titanic 2": blue News editors Fabian Tschamper and Roman Müller have compiled the most miserable sequels of all time for you - so you don't have to watch them.

13.11.2024, 17:01

No time? blue News summarizes for you

  • After 25 years, a second part of Ridley Scott's classic is now coming: "Gladiator 2".
  • To mark the occasion, blue editors Roman Müller and Fabian Tschamper have given some thought to sequels that nobody actually wanted.
  • They include "Titanic", "Speed", the "Fast and Furious" series - and also the latest "Joker" film.
Show more

"Gladiator 2" will be showing in all blue Cinema cinemas from November 14.

