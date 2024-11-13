"Fast And Furious", "Joker" and even "Titanic 2": blue News editors Fabian Tschamper and Roman Müller have compiled the most miserable sequels of all time for you - so you don't have to watch them.

Fabian Tschamper

No time? blue News summarizes for you After 25 years, a second part of Ridley Scott's classic is now coming: "Gladiator 2".

To mark the occasion, blue editors Roman Müller and Fabian Tschamper have given some thought to sequels that nobody actually wanted.

They include "Titanic", "Speed", the "Fast and Furious" series - and also the latest "Joker" film. Show more

"Gladiator 2" will be showing in all blue Cinema cinemas from November 14.

