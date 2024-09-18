Daniel Craig took his hat off after 15 years as James Bond with "No Time To Die". Jörg Carstensen/dpa

James Bond is probably heading in a completely new direction: as Q actor Ben Whishaw explains, he has not yet been asked if he wants to play again.

Whishaw would be willing to take on the role again, but believes that the Bond franchise needs new impetus with a fresh team.

Rumors are circulating about the next James Bond, with Aaron Taylor-Johnson the favorite, backed by recommendations from Pierce Brosnan. Show more

Once it was Desmond Llewelyn or even John Cleese, in the latest Bond films Ben Whishaw played the shrewd Q alongside Daniel Craig's 007. 43-year-old Whishaw has now said he is not sure whether he will be seen as Q again.

"I don't think I'll be in the next Bond movie," he confessed to the BBC. "They'll probably start from scratch, with a completely fresh cast. That's my assumption, I don't know the details."

Whishaw would take on the role again in a heartbeat, he said, "if they ask me". However, he believes that new life should be breathed into the whole Bond franchise, with a different group of people.

Ben Whishaw was a significantly younger Q than his predecessors - it remains to be seen where the character will go from here. Eon Productions

After Daniel Craig played the legendary spy for the last time in "No Time To Die", more and more rumors are spreading about a possible successor. Fans wanted Idris Elba as 007, for example, but he immediately took himself out of the running - he was too old for it. The actor is 52.

The name that is mentioned the most is Aaron Taylor-Johnson ("Bullet Train", "The Fall Guy"). He even got the accolade from former Bond actor Pierce Brosnan, who recommended him for the role - "he's got what it takes".

Since the release of the last Bond film in September 2021, the head of Eon Productions, Barbara Broccoli, has been keeping a low profile. She is taking her time to find the perfect successor.

