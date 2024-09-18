Once it was Desmond Llewelyn or even John Cleese, in the latest Bond films Ben Whishaw played the shrewd Q alongside Daniel Craig's 007. 43-year-old Whishaw has now said he is not sure whether he will be seen as Q again.
"I don't think I'll be in the next Bond movie," he confessed to the BBC. "They'll probably start from scratch, with a completely fresh cast. That's my assumption, I don't know the details."
Whishaw would take on the role again in a heartbeat, he said, "if they ask me". However, he believes that new life should be breathed into the whole Bond franchise, with a different group of people.
After Daniel Craig played the legendary spy for the last time in "No Time To Die", more and more rumors are spreading about a possible successor. Fans wanted Idris Elba as 007, for example, but he immediately took himself out of the running - he was too old for it. The actor is 52.
The name that is mentioned the most is Aaron Taylor-Johnson ("Bullet Train", "The Fall Guy"). He even got the accolade from former Bond actor Pierce Brosnan, who recommended him for the role - "he's got what it takes".
Since the release of the last Bond film in September 2021, the head of Eon Productions, Barbara Broccoli, has been keeping a low profile. She is taking her time to find the perfect successor.