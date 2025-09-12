Monday evening without Günther Jauch and his cult quiz "Who wants to be a millionaire?". A mission impossible for RTL.

The second episode of the new quiz format "7 Richtige" (7 Right) again brought RTL disappointing ratings. Without "WWM?" and Günther Jauch, the private broadcaster will not work on Monday evenings.

Carlotta Henggeler

No time? blue News summarizes for you RTL's new quiz show "7 Richtige" with Steffen Hallaschka also flops in its second week and continues to lose viewers.

The ratings are well below the channel average, especially in the advertising-relevant target group.

Without "Who wants to be a millionaire?" and Günther Jauch, Monday evenings remain an unsolved problem for RTL - the cult format returns on September 15. Show more

It is the big long-running hit on Monday evenings on RTL and always promises top ratings - but when "Who Wants to Be a Millionaire?" and Günther Jauch take a break during the summer break, the private broadcaster has a problem.

The attempt to bridge the time without the cult format with a new quiz show seems to have quickly failed completely.

The second edition of the new RTL show "7 Richtige - Das Quiz der Besserwisser" with presenter Steffen Hallaschka was again disappointing.

Even the premiere was barely able to win over the audience, and now the figures for episode two show a clear downward trend with 1.15 million viewers, as the industry portal "DWDL.de" reports. A drop of over 100,000 fans compared to the already weak start - and the early failure of the new quiz show?

In the first week alone, just over six percent in the advertising-relevant target group made "7 Richtige - Das Quiz der Besserwisser" a below-average RTL starter - and one of the most unpopular formats in the private broadcaster's evening program.

Primetime on Monday without Günther Jauch? Still an insurmountable hurdle for RTL. At least fans and broadcasters won't have to do without "Who wants to be a millionaire?" for much longer. On September 15, the cult show returns with a new episode.

