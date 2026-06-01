The beach - like here in Mallorca - is a great place to be Clara Margais/dpa

Mallorca is expecting a record summer - and at the same time is asking holidaymakers to pay more. After hotels, restaurants and flights, the prices for sun loungers and parasols are now also rising significantly. On some beaches, a standard set costs almost twice as much as a year ago.

Sven Ziegler

No time? blue News summarizes for you On Playa de Palma, a set of two sun loungers and a parasol now costs 30 euros per day.

Prices have therefore risen massively compared to the previous year.

Despite higher costs, tourism companies in Mallorca are expecting a record summer. Show more

If you want a front row seat by the sea on Mallorca this summer, you will have to dig deeper into your pockets. The new prices are causing a lot of discussion, especially on the popular Playa de Palma.

Two sun loungers and a parasol now cost 30 euros per day. Last year, the same offer cost 18 euros. The price increase particularly affects families who want to spend several days on the beach.

Many holidaymakers are already reacting to this and bringing their own equipment. Instead of renting sun loungers, they are opting for beach towels and cheap parasols from the supermarket.

Less space on the beach

The higher prices are not only due to strong demand. The municipalities have significantly reduced the number of sun loungers available.

The reason for this is the shrinking sandy beaches. Rising sea levels and coastal erosion have led to less space being available on many stretches. At the same time, beach concessions have been reallocated, which means that operators have to pay significantly higher fees in some cases.

The limited supply meets continued high demand - a classic recipe for rising prices.

Guests want to budget their vacations better

The trend is not limited to the beach. The cost of hotels, restaurants and leisure activities on Mallorca has also been rising for years. The latest price increases have changed the behavior of many holidaymakers.

All-inclusive offers in particular are currently experiencing a renaissance. Many travelers prefer all-inclusive packages again because they can plan their vacation costs better and experience fewer financial surprises on site.

Mallorca focuses on other guests

This development fits in with the long-term strategy of many of those responsible on the Balearic Islands. For years, authorities and tourism organizations have been trying to make the island less dependent on party tourism.

Instead of attracting as many visitors as possible, the aim is to appeal more to an audience that is prepared to pay higher prices. However, this approach has also attracted criticism because not all businesses benefit equally from the more affluent guests.

Despite the rising costs, there is currently little to suggest that Mallorca is losing popularity. The travel industry has been reporting strong booking figures for months and is expecting a new visitor record for the summer.