In an interview with Caren Miosga, Collien Fernandes called for tougher action on digital violence. NDR

Actress Collien Fernandes is calling for tougher laws and more sensitivity in dealing with digital violence. Her case is causing a political stir.

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No time? blue News summarizes for you Collien Fernandes calls for training for authorities and more education on digital violence.

The focus is on deepfakes and the distribution of intimate content without consent.

The Minister of Justice sees gaps in the law and announces improvements. Show more

What can be done to combat sexual violence on the internet? That's what Caren Miosga wants to know from her guests on ARD on Sunday evening. She will be joined by actress Collien Fernandes, whose case sparked the debate.

Fernandes is clear on the ARD talk show. Those affected must have the courage to defend themselves. "Get out there! Otherwise the laws will simply remain paper," she says.

At the same time, she calls for concrete improvements: Authorities need to be better trained to handle reports from victims more sensitively. More education is also needed in schools.

Focus on deepfakes and fake profiles

Fernandes is particularly critical of the increasing spread of deepfakes and manipulated content. These are deliberately used to publicly discredit people - especially women.

She calls for both the creation and distribution of such content to be clearly punishable by law. There are currently still gaps in the law.

The debate was triggered by Fernandes' personal accusations. She accuses her ex-partner Christian Ulmen of creating fake profiles in her name and disseminating intimate content.

Ulmen is presumed innocent. His lawyer has announced legal action against the reporting.

Politicians recognize need for action

Stefanie Hubig also sees an urgent need for reform. On the show, she spoke of clear gaps in criminal liability in the area of digital violence.

A new law is planned that will regulate deepfakes in particular more strictly. A distinction is to be made between different forms - for example, between satirical content and criminal depictions.

Parallel to the political debate, public pressure is also growing. Thousands of people recently demonstrated against digital violence and for better protection for those affected.

Fernandes is surprised by this - and at the same time encouraged: the broad support could help to raise awareness of the issue in the long term.

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