"We were already cheap" Now "G&G" presenter Birri talks about the Sparhammer exit

Carlotta Henggeler

6.2.2025

The SRF people magazine "Gesichter und Geschichten" will be history from the summer. The editorial team is deeply shocked and figurehead Michel Birri does not understand the decision. He sharply criticizes SRF.

06.02.2025, 18:36

06.02.2025, 18:40

No time? blue News summarizes for you

  • SRF discontinues the program "Faces and Stories" to save money, causing 21 employees to lose their jobs
  • Presenter Michel Birri criticizes the decision, as the programme was an important platform for cultural and show news.
  • In addition to "G&G", the SRF cutbacks will affect other formats such as "SRF bi de Lüt live", resulting in a total of 50 further job cuts.
20 employees of the SRF people show "Gesichter und Geschichten" will lose their jobs this summer. SRF is pulling the plug on the format due to cost-cutting measures, blue News reported.

One day after the shock news, "G&G" host Michel Birri is still deeply disappointed. The program was the last platform for news from the world of art, culture and shows - a counterpoint to the "Tagesschau" and other formats with exclusively hard news.

"Many tears were shed. I've never received so many hugs in one day as I did yesterday after this bad news. Fortunately, we always have a good supply of Prosecco in the office," says "Faces and Stories" presenter Michel Birri to blue News.

And today, Thursday, the next round of cuts is already underway: further tough savings are being made - including the cancellation of "SRF bi de Lüt live". In total, another 50 employees will lose their jobs, saving 8 million francs.

Michel Birri: "I feel sorry for the people - and for SRF. It's a shame that savings are always made on the program - on what viewers watch."

20 people lose their jobs - they know nothingSRF discontinues "G&G" - communication raises questions

Birri has often received compliments for "Faces & Stories" from many viewers. "That's why I think it's such a shame and I still can't understand the decision a day later. We need it - that's shown by all the encouragement we received from the cultural scene yesterday."

The show was one of the last platforms for creative artists - for young actresses, newcomers from the music industry or even authors.

SRF is saving CHF 2 million with the end of the program. Could the society magazine have been produced more economically? Birri says no: "We are already a low-cost format." The editorial team does a lot of the work itself - from editing to sound.

That's why he can't understand the end.

He does not yet have a concrete plan B. He recently toyed with the idea of a season in the mountains, in Davos.

Now the 37-year-old from Aargau wants to give it another go - despite the difficult circumstances. The Oscars and the Eurovision Song Contest are just around the corner. "Faces and Stories" is planning specials for both show events.

Whether - and how - things will continue for the individual employees is still up in the air. SRF intends to inform the team in detail in the near future.

20 people lose their jobs - they know nothingSRF discontinues "G&G" - communication raises questions

