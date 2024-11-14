"Up and away New Zealand: Swiss emigrants on the other side of the world" "Up and Away New Zealand": Mona Vetsch spent around three weeks visiting adventurous Swiss people who have found happiness on the other side of the world. Image: SRF For example, Hanni Padrutt from near Winterthur. She met her husband through a newspaper advertisement and emigrated with him - by boat - after three months in 1961. Image: SRF The Padrutts: Hanni with her grandchildren Mia (left), Moritz (2nd from left), Julia (2nd from right) and Leo (right). Image: SRF The Padrutts are third-generation Kiwis: Mario (r.) and Anja Padrutt (2nd from right) with their children Leo (3rd from left), Julia (3rd from right), Moritz (l.) and Mia (2nd from left). Image: SRF The Bätjer family from Gams SG have never been to New Zealand, but have long thought about emigrating and have now seized the opportunity - the world belongs to the brave: Abish (left) and Chris Bätjer (center) in front of their camper van with Mona Vetsch. Image: SRF The Bätjer family and their three children Aiven, Riley and Ruby searched for and found the perfect spot for a new start in New Zealand in their caravan. Image: SRF From Valais to New Zealand: twins Sabin (left) and Susan (center) Imhasly. Today they produce felt from the wool of their own sheep. Image: SRF The Imhasly twin sisters Sabin (r.) and Susan emigrated together from Sion VS, they wanted to stay together. Image: SRF An incredible love story: Sibille Schmid from Winterthur ZH met Josh Komen on an airplane. Josh had cancer and was on his way to Australia for treatment. Today, the former top athlete is doing well. They are the proud parents of a daughter. Image: SRF Josh Koman was New Zealand's fastest 800-meter runner in 2011 before he fell ill. Today he works as a coach and speaker. His secret weapon: ice swimming. Image: SRF Annette Meyer from Herrliberg emigrated all by herself, first earned her money with a food caravan and now runs a magical café at the end of the world. Image: SRF Annette Meyer has also found happiness in love with her partner Ed Briem. Image: SRF Theres and Hannes and Theres Krummenacher in front of their house in New Zealand. They emigrated from Zug with their four children. Image: SRF The Krummenachers have built up a unique business: They are the only ones in New Zealand to grow wild mushrooms. They have planted 5000 trees for this purpose. Image: SRF Mona Vetsch on emigrating: "People who emigrate to New Zealand are not looking for a cheap life. You go for the quality of life and the chance to build something of your own. Image: SRF After three weeks in New Zealand, Mona Vetsch came back with a special feeling: "Now I've found the country that would attract me if I wanted to emigrate." Image: SRF "Up and away New Zealand: Swiss emigrants on the other side of the world" "Up and Away New Zealand": Mona Vetsch spent around three weeks visiting adventurous Swiss people who have found happiness on the other side of the world. Image: SRF For example, Hanni Padrutt from near Winterthur. She met her husband through a newspaper advertisement and emigrated with him - by boat - after three months in 1961. Image: SRF The Padrutts: Hanni with her grandchildren Mia (left), Moritz (2nd from left), Julia (2nd from right) and Leo (right). Image: SRF The Padrutts are third-generation Kiwis: Mario (r.) and Anja Padrutt (2nd from right) with their children Leo (3rd from left), Julia (3rd from right), Moritz (l.) and Mia (2nd from left). Image: SRF The Bätjer family from Gams SG have never been to New Zealand, but have long thought about emigrating and have now seized the opportunity - the world belongs to the brave: Abish (left) and Chris Bätjer (center) in front of their camper van with Mona Vetsch. Image: SRF The Bätjer family and their three children Aiven, Riley and Ruby searched for and found the perfect spot for a new start in New Zealand in their caravan. Image: SRF From Valais to New Zealand: twins Sabin (left) and Susan (center) Imhasly. Today they produce felt from the wool of their own sheep. Image: SRF The Imhasly twin sisters Sabin (r.) and Susan emigrated together from Sion VS, they wanted to stay together. Image: SRF An incredible love story: Sibille Schmid from Winterthur ZH met Josh Komen on an airplane. Josh had cancer and was on his way to Australia for treatment. Today, the former top athlete is doing well. They are the proud parents of a daughter. Image: SRF Josh Koman was New Zealand's fastest 800-meter runner in 2011 before he fell ill. Today he works as a coach and speaker. His secret weapon: ice swimming. Image: SRF Annette Meyer from Herrliberg emigrated all by herself, first earned her money with a food caravan and now runs a magical café at the end of the world. Image: SRF Annette Meyer has also found happiness in love with her partner Ed Briem. Image: SRF Theres and Hannes and Theres Krummenacher in front of their house in New Zealand. They emigrated from Zug with their four children. Image: SRF The Krummenachers have built up a unique business: They are the only ones in New Zealand to grow wild mushrooms. They have planted 5000 trees for this purpose. Image: SRF Mona Vetsch on emigrating: "People who emigrate to New Zealand are not looking for a cheap life. You go for the quality of life and the chance to build something of your own. Image: SRF After three weeks in New Zealand, Mona Vetsch came back with a special feeling: "Now I've found the country that would attract me if I wanted to emigrate." Image: SRF

What motivates Swiss people to venture a new life on the other side of the world? Mona Vetsch set out on the trail of this thirst for adventure with "Auf und davon" - and returned enchanted herself.

Carlotta Henggeler

No time? blue News summarizes for you New Zealand attracts many Swiss people, some of whom emigrate permanently. In a special "Auf und davon" program, Mona Vetsch visits Swiss emigrants who moved to the land of the Kiwis either recently or 60 years ago.

Mona Vetsch first felt the desire to emigrate after her stay in New Zealand, inspired by the openness and longing of many Swiss emigrants there.

The high cost of living in New Zealand is not a deterrent, as many emigrants move there not for the finances, but for the quality of life and self-realization.

"Up and Away New Zealand - New Life on the Other Side of the World" airs on Saturday, November 16, 2024, at 20:10 on SRF1. Show more

For the "Up and Away" special, you spent three weeks visiting Swiss emigrants in New Zealand. How did you feel when you came back?

Mona Vetsch: With a special feeling: now I've found the country I would be drawn to if I wanted to emigrate.

That's a turnaround. In the Speed Date interview with blue News in May 2023, you told us that you would never emigrate in your life. Why have you changed your mind now?

I came home and told my family that I could imagine it for the first time. On the one hand, it's because of the encounters I had there, but also because of the lifestyle and the landscape of New Zealand. Many people who have already been there feel a deep longing for it. They say: New Zealand, that's it. I understand that now.

Three weeks away - how hard or easy was that?

It helps that I have so much to do in those three weeks that I don't get much time to think. And I know that life at home goes on as normal. We always share childcare, work and household chores anyway. We are a very well-rehearsed team.

Many expats suffer from homesickness. Do you know that too?

Thanks to Facetime, I can share experiences with my family, which I think is great, even if the time difference in New Zealand is difficult. Once I was video calling my husband on a morning walk and a New Zealander came up next to me and chatted to us about rugby and why it's better than football. People are very open and approachable, but not intrusive.

At the beginning of "Auf und davon", you say that New Zealand is a country of longing for many Swiss people. Why is that?

New Zealand is somehow similar to Switzerland, but also very different.

What do you mean by that?

It offers an impressive variety of landscapes in a very small area - and a lot of space: it is seven times bigger than Switzerland, but with only half as many inhabitants. As a "young" country, New Zealand still offers many opportunities to build something yourself. With its history of immigration, it is very open and accessible, and many people have a connection to Europe, which makes it easier to arrive.

Do you want to emigrate to New Zealand? Here's what you need to know Swiss nationals do not need a tourist or business visa for New Zealand for a stay of up to three months, but do need an electronic entry permit - a so-called New Zealand Electronic Travel Authority (NZeta) . You can find the relevant information on the NZ Immigration website. A valid passport, a return or onward travel ticket and proof of sufficient funds for the stay are required for entry.

Persons staying in New Zealand for longer than three months (up to a maximum of 9 months) require a visitor's visa. As long as this is valid, a change of status can also be made. Anyone who has found a job or is starting a course of study can apply for a student or work visa at the nearest Immigration New Zealand branch.

People who are not immigrating to New Zealand as an investor or as part of a family reunion must apply for a residence and work permit as a skilled migrant. Source: Federal Department of Foreign Affairs FDFA. Show more

New Zealand has a similarly high cost of living to Switzerland. Why does it still attract so many emigrants?

People who emigrate to New Zealand are not looking for a cheap life. They come for the quality of life and the chance to build something of their own. Land and real estate are cheaper than in Switzerland, but the cost of living remains high and wages are lower. In New Zealand, certain dreams are easier to realize - such as a small sheep farm like the one set up by twin sisters Susan and Sabin Imhasly from Valais.

These encounters have sustained you. Were there any stories that particularly touched you?

Yes, the story of Hanni Padrutt from near Winterthur, who emigrated by ship 60 years ago. She told me how she met her husband through an advertisement in which he was looking for a "girlfriend" for New Zealand. She didn't know him or New Zealand - but three months later they set off together. Today, the third generation of her family lives there. I was very touched by their warmth.

Unbelievable.

Yes, I was also impressed by Sibille and Josh's story. She, an oncology nurse from Switzerland, met Josh on the plane when he was flying to Australia for cancer treatment. Although he was ill and living with his parents, she decided to move to an uncertain life in New Zealand for him. Today they have a baby daughter, which is almost a miracle in medical terms. To see such brave decisions pay off touches me deeply.

You went ice swimming with Josh Komen. Is that where you started?

I'm not afraid of cold water. I went to Ticino afterwards, and I have to say that Ticino is very similar to New Zealand in many ways. In valleys like the Centovalli, you can jump into cold streams - it's just as good there as in New Zealand. I motivated my family to jump into the ice-cold water with me and sent Josh a photo of it.

You are the emigration specialist at SRF. Can you understand why many Swiss people seek their fortune abroad?

For many people abroad, it's actually hard to understand. They say: "Everything is perfect in Switzerland, why do you want to leave?" It's often a thirst for adventure or the desire to build something of their own. Like the Bätjer family from Goms, who dared to pursue their dream in New Zealand without ever having been there. You just have to try it out to find out.

Is a production like this a dream job?

Anyone who travels for a living knows that it's exhausting. Such productions mean long, intensive days with no free time. Nevertheless, it's a dream job - incredibly interesting and varied. I'm very grateful that I get to do projects like this. I'm normally away in Switzerland a lot, but on productions like the one in New Zealand, we're all under pressure: little time, dependence on the weather and the hope that nobody gets sick and everything works. You can't just break off and come back later.

Have you ever had to change your filming plans?

We actually wanted to leave once, but then Covid came along. The show was planned, everything was organized. Then New Zealand was one of the first countries to close its borders - the day before our flight was due to leave. Two days later, schools were closed in Switzerland. Now, finally, it worked out, and luckily everything went smoothly this time.

What do you think makes the format so successful? Could it be because many Swiss people secretly want to emigrate?

Yes, that certainly plays a role. But I think there are also many Swiss people who really like living here and are still interested in the fate of emigrants. It's fascinating to see what drives people to be "unreasonable", so to speak, and leave everything behind. When you emigrate, you encounter so many unexpected challenges - that's the stuff good stories are made of. You start out with big dreams, but then you face obstacles that you have to overcome. It's the classic hero's journey.

A direct hit for you and for SRF: "Auf und davon" always achieves high viewing figures.

Yes, what I particularly appreciate: Our audience gets excited, they are happy when someone is successful. In contrast to other emigration formats, where you sometimes get the feeling that people speculate on people failing so that you can make fun of them. We get very positive feedback - viewers keep their fingers crossed for the emigrants. I think it's important to show that you can be successful against all odds. In this day and age, these are exactly the stories that do you good and grow on you.

Are there any countries you would particularly like to travel to in order to experience emigrant stories?

Albania would be exciting to meet someone who has emigrated there. I was there once very briefly and I was impressed by the country. Romania is also high on my travel list. I find these countries fascinating, but there are hardly any Swiss people who emigrate there.

More videos from the department