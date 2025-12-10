Iceland still took part in this year's ESC in Basel with Væb and their song "Róa". dpa (Archivbild)

Several countries have already announced a boycott of the music competition. Now a nation in the far north that is actually very fond of the ESC is following suit.

No time? blue News summarizes for you Iceland has now also declared its boycott of the Eurovision Song Contest (ESC) 2026 in Vienna due to Israel's possible participation.

This was decided by the board of the Icelandic broadcaster RÚV at a meeting in Reykjavik.

The responsible TV broadcasters in Spain, Ireland, Slovenia and the Netherlands had already announced their ESC boycott.

Due to Israel's actions in the Gaza war, some broadcasters had called for the country to be excluded from the competition - without success. Show more

Like several other countries, Iceland intends to boycott the 2026 Eurovision Song Contest in Austria due to Israel's possible participation. This was decided by the board of the Icelandic broadcaster RÚV at a meeting in Reykjavik.

Previously, the responsible broadcasters from Spain, Ireland, Slovenia and the Netherlands had already announced an ESC boycott. Other countries are also considering such a step. This was in response to a majority decision taken last week by the European Broadcasting Union (EBU), according to which all countries that so wish may take part in the music competition. This means that nothing stands in the way of Israel's participation in the next ESC in Vienna.

RÚV: ESC participation will bring neither joy nor peace

Due to Israel's actions in the Gaza war, some broadcasters had called for the country to be excluded from the competition, including RÚV. The broadcaster has now announced that, in view of the public debate in Iceland and the reactions to the EBU's decision, it is clear that there will be neither joy nor peace if Iceland participates in the ESC. The broadcaster will therefore inform the EBU today that it will not participate in the next ESC.

The Eurovision Song Contest is actually held in high esteem in Iceland. The town of Húsavík has its own Eurovision museum, and the film comedy "Eurovision Song Contest: The Story of Fire Saga" with Hollywood stars such as Will Ferrell is also set in the small community in the remote north of the North Atlantic island.

