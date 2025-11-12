Two popular animated film series present the first images from their latest adventures. "Super Mario Galaxy" and "Toy Story 5" will both be released in cinemas in 2026.

After the huge success of "The Super Mario Bros. Movie", fans of the video game adaptation can look forward to the second part.

The new trailer for "Super Mario Galaxy" shows how Mario, Luigi and Peach now also have to deal with Bowser Junior, the son of their great adversary.

"Super Mario Galaxy" is expected to be released in April 2026.

The toy heroes from "Toy Story" are also celebrating their comeback and have to hold their own against a high-tech tablet.

The theatrical release of "Toy Story" is on June 18, 2026. Show more

"The Super Mario Bros. movie" was celebrated by fans of the popular video game and critics alike and was a huge commercial success. The film grossed more than 1.3 billion dollars worldwide.

The animated hit shone with numerous cool references to the game, lots of snappy quips and an apt visual realization. A movie that both young and old can enjoy.

Now Mario, Luigi, Peach and co. are back for their next adventure. And this time it's off into space. The new trailer shows how they are now able to keep the villain Bowser at bay, but now have to deal with his son Bowser Junior.

The popular toy heroes are also back

The toy heroes Buzz and Woody are also returning to cinemas in 2026 and present the first funny teaser for "Toy Story 5".

In the fifth installment of the animated film series, they meet Lilypad, a frog-shaped high-tech tablet.

Lilypad presents Buzz, Woody, Jessie and the rest of the gang with completely new challenges as it ushers in the digital toy age in the children's room.

The animated fun TOY STORY 5 opens in Swiss-German cinemas on June 18, 2026.

