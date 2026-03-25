Michelle Hunziker during Fashion Week in February 2026. archivio IMAGO/SGPItalia

Is Michelle Hunziker in love again? New photos from Milan show the presenter looking strikingly intimate with an Italian dentist - and continue to fuel the rumor mill.

No time? blue News summarizes for you Michelle Hunziker was photographed in Milan with Italian dentist Giulio Berruti, sparking new love rumors.

The two looked familiar in the pictures and were seen arm in arm and out and about together.

The relationship has not been officially confirmed and Hunziker is still not commenting on her private life. Show more

Speculation about Michelle Hunziker's love life has been circulating for days - now new footage is attracting additional attention. In Milan, the presenter was seen together with Italian Giulio Berruti.

The weekly magazine "Chi" has published pictures showing the two of them together for the first time, providing solid proof of the relationship that has only been hinted at in recent weeks.

The scenes look familiar. Observers report that the two appear relaxed and in tune with each other. Other pictures show them entering a building and walking together. However, there is no official confirmation of a relationship.

The man at Hunziker's side is no stranger to Italy. Giulio Berruti works as a dentist specializing in aesthetics and is also a model and actor. He has already appeared in various film and television productions, as well as in reality formats. He has also set up his own company in the skincare sector.

This would not be Hunziker's first relationship with a doctor. In the past, she has been in a relationship with a surgeon and an osteopath, among others. Last summer, she was seen with entrepreneur Nino Tronchetti Provera. However, an official end to this relationship was never confirmed.

Hunziker herself rarely comments on her private life. She deliberately keeps a low profile, especially when it comes to new relationships. Accordingly, it remains unclear in the current case whether this is a new partnership - or merely a close acquaintance.

More videos from this section