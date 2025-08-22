Actress Sydney Sweeney (27) is currently causing one controversy after another. First she sold soap made from her bath water, then she advertised jeans and made use of Nazi ideology. And in between, she attended the wedding of Jeff Bezos and Lauren Sánchez in Venice. It is unclear exactly what her relationship with the couple looks like. She was criticized for everything.
She has not yet commented on the criticism. But now an interview with the actress in the "Wall Street Journal" suggests: It could all be calculated. When the journalist asks her if she thinks strategically when she does campaigns like this, she replies, "Yes, very much." She did not comment on the individual campaigns.
She does a lot, but not everything gets through
Sweeney enjoys working, she says. "It's great to do what you love," she says, "then it doesn't feel like work and you want to do it all the time." She gets anxious just thinking about taking a few days off. So she takes all the opportunities she gets, writes the Wall Street Journal. "Not everything gets through," it continues.
One thing is certain: Sweeney is one of the best-paid actresses of her generation. The bathwater was sold out within a very short time and is now being resold for up to 1500 dollars (around 1214 francs). The shares of the jeans brand for which she advertised rose by 10 percent in the days following the publication of the campaign.