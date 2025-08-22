Sydney Sweeney is one of the highest-paid actresses of her generation. But she also causes controversy time and again. Jordan Strauss/AP/dpa

Hollywood star Sydney Sweeney (27) makes headlines with her provocative actions. Now she hints in an interview: There could be calculation behind the scandals.

Noemi Hüsser

No time? blue News summarizes for you The actress Sydney Sweeney repeatedly causes criticism with her provocative actions.

In an interview with the "Wall Street Journal", she hinted that these controversies could be calculated.

Despite mixed reactions, her actions are commercially successful. Show more

Actress Sydney Sweeney (27) is currently causing one controversy after another. First she sold soap made from her bath water, then she advertised jeans and made use of Nazi ideology. And in between, she attended the wedding of Jeff Bezos and Lauren Sánchez in Venice. It is unclear exactly what her relationship with the couple looks like. She was criticized for everything.

She has not yet commented on the criticism. But now an interview with the actress in the "Wall Street Journal" suggests: It could all be calculated. When the journalist asks her if she thinks strategically when she does campaigns like this, she replies, "Yes, very much." She did not comment on the individual campaigns.

She does a lot, but not everything gets through

Sweeney enjoys working, she says. "It's great to do what you love," she says, "then it doesn't feel like work and you want to do it all the time." She gets anxious just thinking about taking a few days off. So she takes all the opportunities she gets, writes the Wall Street Journal. "Not everything gets through," it continues.

One thing is certain: Sweeney is one of the best-paid actresses of her generation. The bathwater was sold out within a very short time and is now being resold for up to 1500 dollars (around 1214 francs). The shares of the jeans brand for which she advertised rose by 10 percent in the days following the publication of the campaign.

