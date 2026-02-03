3.03 p.m.

As part of a new documentary about Marius Borg Høiby, the son of Norway's Crown Princess Mette-Marit, the Swedish platform "Expressen" has tracked down his father Morten Borg.

In the program "The Truth about the Bonus Prince", Borg reacted cautiously to questions about the pending court case against his son. "I have nothing to say," he told the Swedish press and would not reveal whether he would be attending the trial in Oslo.

Mette-Marit and Morten Borg are the parents of Marius Borg Høiby. IMAGO/TT

Before Crown Princess Mette-Marit fell in love with Prince Haakon in 1999, she was in a relationship with Morten Borg, who now has a criminal record. The couple had their son Marius in 1997, but separated by mutual consent shortly after his birth. Morten Borg was sentenced to two years in prison in 2000 after being caught with 50 grams of cocaine.

Until his 18th birthday, Marius lived partly on the royal estate of Skaugum and partly with his father in his apartment. The family last appeared together in public in 2012, at Marius' confirmation in Asker. It is not known what the relationship between father and son is like today.