Start of the trial in Oslo in the Høiby case Now the biological father speaks out +++ "Alleged victim: "Sitting here and trembling"
Carlotta Henggeler
3.2.2026
The palace walls of the Norwegian royal family are trembling: Today, Tuesday, the trial against Mette-Marit's eldest son Marius begins in Oslo. He is accused of several serious charges. He faces up to 16 years in prison. blue News will keep you up to date with the Slowticker.
16:52
Alleged victim: "I'm sitting here and shaking"
In the afternoon, the first alleged victim testified. "This is the last thing I want," the woman told the Norwegian news agency NTB about her appearance in court. "I find it all surreal and am quite overwhelmed." It is unpleasant and unfair to be dragged into the case, she continued. "I'm sitting here shaking."
-
15:20
Drinking games at Skaugum Castle
The trial is now about the details of the charges. The alleged victim described in court how she was taken to Skaugum Castle on a night in December, where drinking games had begun in a room with several unknown women. The room seemed cramped, like a bunker. She was told that this was Marius Borg Høiby's apartment.
-
3.03 p.m.
Marius Borg Høiby's biological father now speaks out about the trial
As part of a new documentary about Marius Borg Høiby, the son of Norway's Crown Princess Mette-Marit, the Swedish platform "Expressen" has tracked down his father Morten Borg.
In the program "The Truth about the Bonus Prince", Borg reacted cautiously to questions about the pending court case against his son. "I have nothing to say," he told the Swedish press and would not reveal whether he would be attending the trial in Oslo.
Before Crown Princess Mette-Marit fell in love with Prince Haakon in 1999, she was in a relationship with Morten Borg, who now has a criminal record. The couple had their son Marius in 1997, but separated by mutual consent shortly after his birth. Morten Borg was sentenced to two years in prison in 2000 after being caught with 50 grams of cocaine.
Until his 18th birthday, Marius lived partly on the royal estate of Skaugum and partly with his father in his apartment. The family last appeared together in public in 2012, at Marius' confirmation in Asker. It is not known what the relationship between father and son is like today.
-
11:45
After a break: allegation of first suspected rape
The alleged rape is said to have taken place in the morning hours of December 20, 2018, during a party in the basement of Skaugum Castle, the residence of the Norwegian prince and princess Mette-Marit and Haakon. There had been a lot of alcohol and a game of spin the bottle. The court shows video footage allegedly showing the alleged rape.
-
10:39
He is also accused of reckless behavior
Marius is charged with five counts of reckless conduct. According to the indictment, he allegedly assaulted the so-called "Frogner woman" in an Oslo nightclub on March 24, 2024 and in an apartment the following day. He partially admits to the charges.
-
10:19
Trial starts - He pleads "not guilty" to rape allegations
The trial with judge Jon Sverdrup Ejfestad has started on time in Oslo. Marius Borg Høiby was previously in hospital - for reasons as yet unknown.
Marius is accused of grievous bodily harm. According to the indictment, he allegedly choked a woman several times and punched her in the face on August 4, 2024. She is referred to as the "Frogner woman" during the trial. Marius partially admits the allegations.
Marius is accused of raping a woman without sexual intercourse in a hotel on November 2, 2024. According to the indictment, she was asleep or intoxicated. He denies the allegations.
Marius Høiby is accused of raping a woman without sexual intercourse at Skaugum Manor on December 20, 2018. According to the indictment, she was tired and/or intoxicated. Høiby denies the allegations.
With regard to the allegations surrounding Nora Haukland - including threats, coercion and other assaults - Marius declares that he is not guilty.
Marius Høiby is accused of raping a woman during sexual intercourse on the night of October 8, 2023 in Lofoten. According to the indictment, the woman was asleep or heavily intoxicated and unable to defend herself. Høiby denies the allegations.
-
9:36
Nervous impression at the start
Marius Borg Høiby appeared nervous at the start of the trial, according to media reports. He is said to have a rosary with him.
-
9:30
From the hospital to the courtroom
According to the newspaper "Bild", Høiby was in hospital shortly before the start of the trial. According to Norwegian media, he was visited there by his family. Among them were his mother Mette-Marit, Crown Prince Haakon and stepsister Ingrid Alexandra. It is not known why he was in hospital.
-
14:25
Arrest on Sunday before the start of the trial
On Monday, one day before the start of the trial, it is announced that Marius Borg Høiby has been arrested. It is the third arrest in four months.
Marius Borg Høiby was arrested on Sunday evening on new charges including assault, threatening with a knife and violating a visiting ban. The police have requested a four-week prison sentence due to the risk of recidivism.
The detention hearing takes place one day before the start of the trial as a written procedure, Høiby does not appear in person and his defense lawyer does not comment on the charges.