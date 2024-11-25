Crown Princess Mette-Marit of Norway (l.) and her son Marius Borg Høiby. (archive picture) Vegard Wivestad Grott/NTB SCANPIX/EPA/dpa

The Norwegians' support for Crown Princess Mette-Marit is crumbling as the accusations against her son Marius Borg Høiby shake their confidence. The monarchy is facing a test.

The Norwegian Crown Princess Mette-Marit is facing growing criticism as the allegations against her son Marius Borg Høiby shake public confidence. For a long time, she enjoyed the support of Norwegians, who saw Marius as an uncontrollable troublemaker - and did not question the crown princess's upbringing. However, the latest developments have been the straw that broke the camel's back.

The rape allegations against Borg Høiby mark a turning point in public perception. The population is of the opinion that too much has been tolerated and accepted. The people's patience is exhausted and support for the crown princess is waning. The question of whether the monarchy can survive in its current form is becoming ever louder.

Women idolized Mette-Marit

The implications of the scandal surrounding Marius Borg Høiby are considerable. The people's demands of Mette-Marit are clear: there must be consequences. The monarchy is facing a test that calls into question not only the reputation of the crown princess, but also the stability of the royal institution.

Mette-Marit was originally held in high esteem as a progressive woman. Millions of women idolized her because, according to her own statements, she led a "dissolute life" before she became engaged to Crown Prince Haakon. The commoner brought her illegitimate son into the royal family, which was still considered a modern step at the time - an aristocratic patchwork family, so to speak.

Now criticism of the Norwegian royal family is growing louder and louder. Mette-Marit is even said to have protected her delinquent son: Many users online speculate that Marius' mother cleaned up his apartment thoroughly - before the evidence was confiscated.

The Norwegian royals have not yet commented on the scandal, and it's business as usual for the institution on social media - the last post was a picture from Haakon's trip to Jamaica.

