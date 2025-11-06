The discredited Prince Andrew has officially lost his princely title. Aaron Chown/PA Wire/dpa (Archivbild)

Andrew can't get out of the headlines. Now that the former prince has officially lost his royal titles, US MPs want to question him about the Jeffrey Epstein case.

Oliver Kohlmaier

No time? blue News summarizes for you 16 Democratic members of Congress have asked former Prince Andrew for a "recorded" interview with the relevant committee of the US House of Representatives in the Jeffrey Epstein case.

The committee is of the opinion that Andrew "probably has valuable information" about Epstein's activities.

However, the project is unlikely to be successful. The Democrats are in the minority in Congress. Moreover, foreigners cannot be forced to comply with such a request from the US Congress. Show more

The British royal brother Andrew, who fell out of favor because of his former links to Jeffrey Epstein, is to be questioned as part of the investigation into the US sex offender, according to the wishes of US MPs. In a letter published on Thursday, 16 Democratic members of Congress asked Andrew for a "recorded" interview with the relevant committee of the US House of Representatives.

Their aim was to "uncover the identity of Epstein's accomplices and supporters" and "understand the full extent of his criminal activities", the MPs wrote. The committee was of the opinion that Andrew, who was recently stripped of all royal titles, "probably had valuable information" about Epstein's activities. The signatories referred to "well-documented allegations" against Andrew and his long-standing friendship with Epstein. They set a deadline of November 20 for a response.

Little chance of success

However, the plan is unlikely to be successful, as the Democrats are in the minority in Congress and foreigners cannot be forced to comply with such a request from the US Congress. A spokesperson for the ex-prince did not initially comment on the demand when asked by the AFP news agency.

The US billionaire Epstein was found dead in his prison cell in 2019. The investment banker is accused of abusing numerous girls and young women, including the then 17-year-old Virginia Giuffre, and passing them on to celebrities - including Andrew. He denies the allegations, but in 2022 he paid Giuffre several million dollars. In return, she dropped a civil lawsuit against him.

Trump also under pressure

The scandal has also been making headlines in the USA for months. Epstein is said to have been in contact with the current US President Donald Trump and other celebrities such as former President Bill Clinton for years.

Trump has come under pressure in the case because his government has not shed light on the scandal as promised. Many critics of the US president, but also members of his own camp, are calling for the full publication of all court files and statements relating to Epstein.

A week ago, Buckingham Palace announced King Charles III's decision to strip his brother of all titles and honors. He will now be known as Andrew Mountbatten Windsor.