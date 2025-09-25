Relationships that are not based on a stable foundation of trust are now experiencing a crisis and may fall apart. In positive cases, trust can be regained thanks to joint efforts.

Bruno Bötschi

October brings some challenges, but also offers great opportunities. Loss of trust, crises of meaning and a lack of confidence can have a paralyzing effect.

At the same time, however, the stars also provide healing insights that can lead to improved relationships and concrete agreements. For example, to effective resolutions in the global arena and to new agreements in the personal sphere.

A month of clarifying relationships

Relationships take center stage in the sign of Libra. You now have the opportunity to clarify the essentials and find out who you want to be with in the future.

Who really suits you: as a romantic partner, friend or business partner? Where is it time to let go? And who do you want to reconnect with?

Trust as the most important currency

A good basis of trust is the foundation for cooperative relationships. It makes it possible to rely on each other and pursue common goals.

About the person: Monica Kissling Bild: blue News Monica Kissling, alias Madame Etoile, has been working as an astrologer in her own practice in Zurich since 1985, where she offers consultations for private individuals and companies. She is regularly featured in print media, radio and TV. She also gives talks and leads vision days and retreats as well as workshops on time quality, time perception and time competence. Monica Kissling has been President of the Swiss Astrologers' Association (SAB) since 2019.

You can build trust by maintaining open communication, keeping your promises and treating others respectfully and as equals.

Do your best in this respect and at the same time pay attention to the people you meet in this way.

Who keeps their word?

October begins with grandiose promises. But it soon becomes clear where too much has been promised. Someone may back out or simply not get back to you.

Generally speaking, people now like to lay it on too thick. But if you put yourself in the limelight, you are not necessarily credible. Therefore, take a critical look at the statements of others - especially if they come across as boastful.

Dealing with disappointment

The communication stars thus launch one of the core topics of the month: How to deal with disappointment and dashed hopes?

Conversations are very important now. Perhaps it is because of unspoken expectations that they are not being met. Share your needs and ask others to talk about their expectations.

What matters to you in a relationship?

On the weekend of October 3-4, any gap between desire and reality becomes particularly clear. Venus, the goddess of love, on the South Node of the Moon demands a realistic view of your relationships.

Your own expectations also need to be critically scrutinized. Where do you perhaps demand too much or are overcritical? What really matters to you?

Your heart is wide open this weekend. This will help you to jump over your shadow and generously overlook annoying little things. This will allow you to be closer to your partner.

Heart versus reason

If you are maintaining a romantic relationship but it is not viable in everyday life because your partner is geographically far away or already committed elsewhere, you should pause for a moment now.

Check whether and in what form you want to maintain this relationship. Is your love strong enough to withstand repeated periods of distance?

Favorable days in October 2025 October 14/15: Clarification and breakthrough in relationships, transformation, powerful new beginning in relationships (Venus opposition Neptune, Venus trine Uranus, Venus trine Pluto).

October 25: Clarification, important insights, new and binding agreements, focus on the essentials, initiating reforms (Mercury trine Jupiter, Mercury trine Saturn).

October 28-30: decisiveness, common sense, fruitful cooperation, unconventional ideas, depth (Mars trine Jupiter, Mars trine Saturn, Mercury opposition Uranus trine Neptune sextile Pluto) Show more

Troubled thoughts

Emerging mistrust and fears, but also stressful news from your environment or world events can lead to inner turmoil on October 6 and 7.

Mercury moves into deep Scorpio and enters the field of tension of Pluto, the god of the underworld.

However, imagining the worst-case scenario is additionally stressful - and perhaps unnecessary. Try to stop the carousel of thoughts when you realize that you are harming yourself.

Explore your fear

Perhaps your anxiety only exists in your imagination. If possible, seek a clarifying conversation and find out what your fears are based on.

Bad experiences from the past can also contribute to negative expectations. Realize that it is up to you to reshape situations: by not reacting in the same way as before.

Harmonize giving and taking

The Aries full moon on October 7 invites Aries and Libra in particular to check their relationships for balance. If giving and receiving are not in harmony, a balance needs to be found. Balance is also needed in the financial sphere.

Capricorns and Cancers can scrutinize their commitment to family relationships - as well as the compatibility of family and career. Here, too, a balance needs to be found. Your own needs must not be neglected and freedom should be guaranteed.

Venus, Jupiter and the Taurus Moon on October 8 and 9 will help you to find harmonious solutions.

Aries full moon on October 7, 2025. blue News

Turning point in relationships

Before and during Venus' entry into the relationship sign Libra on October 13, it will be in the field of tension between Saturn and Neptune from October 11. In this critical passage, relationship crises must be overcome.

It will now become clear which relationships are sustainable and which either need to be put on a fundamentally new footing or ended.

What does your self-worth depend on?

At the same time, it becomes clear what is of fundamental importance for your self-esteem. A lack of appreciation can now hit you hard.

If you don't receive affection from loved ones, attention from friends or recognition at work, you can feel the state of your self-worth. Find out calmly how you want to react to the disappointment.

Clarifying conversations help to clear up misunderstandings and restore emotional closeness. However, this is only possible if you open your heart and refrain from accusations.

Transformation is possible

Pluto, which comes to a standstill on October 14, also points to a turning point. As the god of the underworld, Pluto demands depth and you can use his favor to get to the heart of problems.

Panel on the world situation Live panel of the Swiss Astrological Association (SAB) on Thursday, October 9, 2025, 7.30 pm: What extreme situations do we humans need to prepare for? A geopolitical assessment from an astrological perspective with Claude Weiss and Christof Niederwieser. Moderation: Monica Kissling. Location: Online and at Kulturpark Zürich, Pfingstweidstrasse 16, Zurich. You can find more information here.

Live podium Kulturpark Zürich: What extreme situations do we need to prepare for?

Pluto marks the moment of truth in relationships, so to speak, and makes it clear whether a new perspective can be found in times of crisis.

A powerful new start

Because Pluto is now in a favorable conjunction with Venus and Uranus, it enables fundamental processes of change. You get the chance to finally let go of things that have been weighing you and your relationships down for a long time.

This clears the way for a new beginning: in love, friendships, business relationships and perhaps also globally, in relationships between countries.

Questions of meaning arise

On October 17/18, the Sun activates a critical constellation of Jupiter and Chiron, which becomes exact on October 24 and stays with you until the end of the month.

During this time, questions of meaning arise and you may even experience a crisis of meaning. A lack of success, disappointed hopes, a lack of inner fulfillment - all of this can lead you to ask yourself: Why all this?

What are you missing to be happy?

The stars are now inviting you to find out what happiness means to you personally. Is it professional success, a fulfilling love relationship, an inspiring network, time for yourself and your hobbies, the opportunity to travel?

What touches you most deeply in your heart and brings you true fulfillment?

More and more, better and better?

Jupiter and Chiron also question permanent growth and constant self-optimization. Feel it out: When is enough enough for you? Where do you want to draw the line and say: enough is enough!

Happiness is most likely to be found under this constellation if you can accept that things are good the way they are. If you are satisfied with yourself and your life - and perhaps also appreciate that you are privileged.

Recognize that others are also doing their best. And stop putting yourself and others under pressure with expectations.

Review your plans for the future

In the current process of finding meaning, you can also review and adjust your plans for the future. Where is less more? And where is something fundamental still missing?

Let your heart be your guide when making decisions. It knows best what makes you happy.

Challenging days in October 2025 October 1 to 3: Unfulfilled promises, backing out, doubts (Mercury square Jupiter, Mercury opposition Chiron).

October 11-13: Disappointment, rejection, loss, relationship crises, moment of truth (Venus opposition Saturn, Venus opposition Neptune, Pluto station).

October 17/18: Shattered hopes, crisis of meaning, doubt, loss of trust, lack of confidence (Sun square Jupiter, Sun opposition Chiron).

October 24: Power games, abuse of power, powerlessness, crisis as opportunity (Jupiter square Chiron, Sun square Pluto). Show more

Strong convictions

From October 18, a powerful constellation forms between Mercury, Mars, Lilith and Jupiter that strengthens your convictions. You will now stand up firmly for your values and express your opinion clearly.

This can lead to heated debates between October 20 and 24. Other people may feel offended or confronted with a fait accompli. Or you may be confronted with something yourself that forces you to take a stand.

Stand up for justice

In political events - and perhaps also in your personal life - red lines may be crossed so that silence is no longer an option. Constellations of resistance are forming that can lead to major protests.

Civil courage is the order of the day when injustice happens in your environment. This is not about your personal rights, but about fundamental rights - and human rights in the global arena.

Get involved where fundamental values are being violated. Stand by other people and show solidarity.

Where does freedom of expression end?

Whether pointed votes achieve agreement or create division is a question of tone and the actions chosen.

The question of how far freedom of expression can go is also hotly debated:

What is allowed to be said? And where can you expect more far-reaching consequences in addition to a shitstorm?

Agreement or division: a question of choice

Many people will now deliberately provoke in order to start discussions. Or they will issue ultimatums to force a decision.

What is important to you personally? And how can you represent your concerns without creating resistance and division? The potential of this constellation lies in the unifying force that can be built up thanks to compassion and tolerance.

New alliances

The Libra New Moon on October 21 and the tension between the Sun and Pluto that follows on October 23 can lead to global power shifts. New alliances are forming and gaining influence.

On the one hand, these days harbor the danger of abuse of power, the strengthening of mafia-like connections or hostile takeovers in the economic environment.

Effective measures at last

At the same time, strong alliances can successfully take action against destructive forces. Criminal connections could be broken up. For example, a major coup could be achieved in the areas of drug trafficking, pornography and money laundering.

At the political level, effective measures and sanctions could finally be adopted and resolutions passed.

Libra new moon on October 21, 2025. Picture: Monica Kissling

Meaningful commitment

In your personal life, you can now overcome obstacles and open yourself up to new relationships. Connect with people and organizations that share your values. And discuss what concrete measures you can take together to make a difference.

Investing in joint projects and research is now supported by the stars.

Pause and endure inner emptiness

On October 22, Neptune moves back into Pisces for another three months. It crosses the zero degree point, which represents both the end and the beginning of the zodiac.

A feeling of inner emptiness can become noticeable at this threshold, but exhaustion and insecurity can also occur. It is therefore worth pausing for a moment.

Unpleasant feelings need to be endured and transformed. It is not about actively counteracting them, but about surrendering and letting go of control.

Not everything is in your hands

Developing trust is no easy task and should not be confused with naive wishful thinking. It is now about more than trusting in your own abilities and worth. It is also about trust in a spiritual sense.

Not everything is in your control, so it is important to develop trust in the course of events, a basic trust in the flow of life.

This also includes acceptance: that you can accept what happens, even if things don't go according to plan and temporarily throw you off track.

Free yourself from dependencies

On October 23, the Sun enters Scorpio, where it enters the field of tension of the underworld god Pluto on October 24 and also prompts you to let go. Let go where you are stuck in unpleasant dependencies.

This could be a task or role that you absolutely identify with, but which also exposes you to harmful constant pressure. Or it could be an addiction to people who have a negative impact on your mental well-being. Or it could be substances that are harmful to your body.

Crisis as a great opportunity

You can use the strength of powerful Pluto to become free. The simultaneous exact tension between Jupiter and Chiron may indicate a moment of despair, but at the same time it holds the potential for healing.

You realize how much certain behaviours are harming you. Your head has probably known this for a long time. But now the stars are allowing you to have a deep experience that touches your soul and your body.

Healing can happen without you having to force a change with willpower, but by following the voice of your soul and your body.

Decisions on a stable basis

From October 25, a whole series of harmonious constellations will form. On the one hand, Jupiter, which opens up new perspectives and strengthens your confidence. On the other hand, Saturn has a stabilizing influence so that the decisions you make now are sustainable and for your own good.

The communication stars are also very favorable. They facilitate fruitful discussions in which constructive solutions can be found.

New insights and courageous action

Although the tension between Mercury and provocative Uranus on October 29 can cause unrest, this can be used creatively if you approach dissenting opinions with an open mind. Perhaps it's worth looking at things from a completely different perspective.

In the last week of October, the stars not only provide important insights, but also support concrete action. So it's not just lip service, but responsible action.

