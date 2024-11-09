Unusual view: Trevi Fountain accessible via footbridge - Gallery Anyone who throws coins into the empty water basin has to pay a fine. Image: dpa The horseshoe-shaped walkway leads visitors past the marble and travertine façade. Image: dpa Unusual view: Trevi Fountain accessible via footbridge - Gallery Anyone who throws coins into the empty water basin has to pay a fine. Image: dpa The horseshoe-shaped walkway leads visitors past the marble and travertine façade. Image: dpa

Fluttering tape, transparent walls and a paddling pool for tossing coins: a lot is currently happening at the Trevi Fountain. And now a footbridge is being added. Visitors to Rome can now enjoy unprecedented views.

No time? blue News summarizes for you The city council of Rome has had a footbridge built over the world-famous Trevi Fountain for restoration work.

The new walkway offers tourists an unprecedented view.

The horseshoe-shaped walkway over the almost 50-metre-wide fountain basin leads visitors past the marble and travertine façade with its sculptures of mythical creatures of the sea.

Anyone who throws coins from the footbridge into the empty fountain basin risks a fine of 50 euros. Show more

Get a close-up view of the Trevi Fountain with its magnificent palace façade and rocky landscape of sea creatures - this is made possible by a newly constructed footbridge over what is probably the most famous fountain in the world. Due to restoration work, the "Fontana di Trevi" in the Italian capital is currently pumped empty and the lower section of the water basin is closed off with transparent walls.

Visitors to Rome are likely to be disappointed by the sight at first. Not only will they no longer be able to take the obligatory selfie at the edge of the pool with the blue water in the background, but they will also no longer be able to do the traditional coin toss. Rome's city council has come up with a temporary solution: first, a small pool was built into which visitors can throw their coins. Now the new footbridge offers an unprecedented view.

Access only possible in small groups

The horseshoe-shaped walkway over the almost 50-metre-wide fountain basin leads visitors past the marble and travertine façade with its sculptures of mythical sea creatures. Access to the walkway is only possible in small groups. Mocked by the Romans as a "catwalk", the walkway is also used to count the immense crowds of visitors.

For some time now, the square in front of the Trevi Fountain has been completely overcrowded throughout the day and much of the night. According to the city council, the results of the count will help to develop measures to solve the overcrowding problem. For example, limiting access for tourists to the steps of the fountain, which was completed in 1762, and an entrance fee of around two euros from 2025 are being discussed.

50 euro fines for throwing coins into an empty fountain basin

The new footbridge is open to visitors on most days from 9 a.m. to 9 p.m. and admission is free. However, there are clear rules for the traditional coin toss: only the temporary basin is there for this. Anyone who throws coins from the footbridge into the empty fountain basin risks a fine of 50 euros, as Rome's mayor Roberto Gualtieri said.

