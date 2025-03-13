"GNTM": Drama in episode 8 The jury in episode 8 (from left): Heidi Klum, Lena Gercke and Johannes Huebl. Image: ProSieben/Daniel Graf Mini foam party: Heidi Klum plays snow queen at the nude shoot. Image: ProSieben/Daniel Graf Not tripping in this setting (and sometimes on high heels) is a high modeling skill. Image: ProSieben/Daniel Graf John has already had one fall here - but the next one follows immediately ... Image: ProSieben/Daniel Graf Too playful: Ethan's jumps didn't fit in with the backdrop, the jury thought. Image: ProSieben/Daniel Graf "GNTM": Drama in episode 8 The jury in episode 8 (from left): Heidi Klum, Lena Gercke and Johannes Huebl. Image: ProSieben/Daniel Graf Mini foam party: Heidi Klum plays snow queen at the nude shoot. Image: ProSieben/Daniel Graf Not tripping in this setting (and sometimes on high heels) is a high modeling skill. Image: ProSieben/Daniel Graf John has already had one fall here - but the next one follows immediately ... Image: ProSieben/Daniel Graf Too playful: Ethan's jumps didn't fit in with the backdrop, the jury thought. Image: ProSieben/Daniel Graf

A failed run, a double fall and an angry contestant: the latest GNTM episode had a few shock moments in store - and caused trouble with the jury.

Carlotta Henggeler

No time? blue News summarizes for you In the latest "GNTM" episode, the candidates had to complete a nude shoot in the bathtub with their bodies covered in foam.

The challenging "Future Walk" with steps led to several falls, including a double fall by contestant John, who nevertheless progressed.

Contestant Ethan became angry because he felt misunderstood after his playful walk was criticized. He accused the jury of poor communication. Show more

"As we all know, less is more", orated Heidi Klum (51) in episode eight of the ProSieben show "Germany's Next Topmodel" in a message to the remaining 22 male candidates.

They promptly suspected that the model mom wanted to get into their pants and that a nude photo shoot was on the cards! "I'm out," grumbled Nawin (27). He doesn't show his "cock on TV".

He didn't have to, all the candidates' best bits were covered in a lot of foam when photographer Marcus Schäfer (37) took pictures of them in a bathtub and Heidi chatted to them on the side - for example, that her "celebrity crush" was Joaquin Phoenix (50): "My husband knows that." Tom Kaulitz (35) seems to be relaxed about it.

Catwalk with stumbling blocks

Most of them did well at the undraped froth. Spoiler: The same could not necessarily be said of the catwalk later on. Guest judge Lena Gercke (37), the first ever GNTM winner (2006), encouraged everyone during rehearsals: "You can do it easily." But secretly she knew: "It's going to be really tricky today, I'm keeping my fingers crossed."

The so-called "Future Walk" took place in a minimalist, futuristic setting - including various steps surrounded by artificial fog, a.k.a. tripping hazards.

In addition to the GNTM pioneer, who is now also an established presenter and designer, a second guest judge did the honors: top male model Johannes Huebl (47), who has been active for around 30 years, was on hand to give the candidates advice and support. Unfortunately, one of his tips ultimately led to a misunderstanding, but more on that later.

First of all, the young men in their shiny future outfits had to get up onto the catwalk and onto the staircase course, which very few of them managed to conquer without tripping. However, the experienced jury knew that this was not the decisive factor: "The biggest challenge here is not to let your insecurity show," said Lena Gercke.

Failures, bad luck and full pants

Some succeeded, others less so. Mattes (38), for example, was well received, with Johannes Huebl raving: "He knows how to walk." However, the guest judge complained about the once pink-haired Felix F. (27), who quickly dyed his hair dark after the bathtub shoot, because of his unsteady gait: "It almost hurts me when I see it!" And Gabriel's (23) walk, Heidi Klum thought, looked "as if he had wet his pants".

But the evening's worst luck was Jonathan, called John (25): he fell completely twice during his walk, which seemed to shock the judges almost more than himself. Nevertheless, he was sure that his GNTM career would be over with the botched walk.

But that wasn't the case: he was given another chance and Felix F., Gabriel and Chris (23) were sent home instead. Gabriel's disappointment was clear to see, but the other two took it quite calmly and were happy that they were allowed to take their GNTM bathrobes with them.

"They're not good at communicating!"

And then there was Ethan (19) ... Although the Düsseldorf philosophy and sociology student from the USA had made it through to the next round, he was heavily criticized for his overly playful run. Apparently he had taken Johannes Huebl's advice that the male models should simply do the "Future Walk" in the way that "feels best" for them a little too literally - and failed to hear that he and Lena had also used words such as "cool" and "clean" during the rehearsals.

They weren't funny little bounces like his, but Ethan's anger wasn't completely incomprehensible when Heidi warned him to listen more carefully at the next briefing. He certainly did, he thought: "I was so freaking mad! I'm still mad!" he grumbled in the one-on-one interview. "They told me to listen - meanwhile: they can't communicate well!" Nobody would have told him to just walk straight and without posing! Take a deep breath, Ethan - you'll definitely be able to communicate better next week.

