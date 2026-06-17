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Following Mette-Marit’s Surgery Number of Potential Organ Donors in Norway Skyrockets

Carlotta Henggeler

17.6.2026

Mette-Marit successfully underwent a lung transplant. This photo was taken in the summer of 2026 at a state reception.
Mette-Marit successfully underwent a lung transplant. This photo was taken in the summer of 2026 at a state reception.
IMAGO/PPE

Reports that Crown Princess Mette-Marit had been placed on the waiting list for a lung transplant appear to be having an unexpected effect.

17.06.2026, 19:08

17.06.2026, 19:21

No time? blue News summarizes for you

  • Since Mette-Marit was placed on the waiting list for a lung transplant in early June, around 12,000 people in Norway have registered as organ donors.
  • The Crown Princess has since successfully received a new lung. She will remain in the hospital for several weeks to recover.
  • In Norway, about 600 people are currently waiting for a donor organ.
Show more

The number of potential organ donors in Norway has risen dramatically since Crown Princess Mette-Marit (52) was placed on the waiting list for a lung transplant. This was reported by the Norwegian news agency NTB, citing the country’s Organ Donation Foundation.

On June 5, the Royal Palace in Oslo announced that Mette-Marit had been placed on the waiting list. Since then, around 12,000 people in Norway have registered as organ donors. This is roughly 180 times the previous figure—an increase of about 17,900 percent.

Mette-Marit is terminally ill

Norway’s Crown Princess Mette-Marit has received a lung transplant at Rikshospitalet in Oslo. According to her doctors, the procedure has been successful so far. The surgery became necessary after her rare and incurable pulmonary fibrosis had significantly worsened in recent months.

Mette-Marit terminally ill. Crown Prince Haakon:

Mette-Marit terminally illCrown Prince Haakon: "I am very worried"

The disease causes scarring of the lung tissue, making breathing increasingly difficult. As a result, Mette-Marit had recently been relying on an oxygen machine in her daily life. Back in early June, the Norwegian Royal Court had announced that the Crown Princess had been placed on the waiting list for a lung transplant. To qualify, patients must be expected to have a limited life expectancy without a donor organ.

According to the Organ Donation Foundation, approximately 600 patients in Norway are currently waiting for a donor organ. According to pulmonologist Are Holm, the waiting list for lung transplants is relatively short at the moment.

In Norway, the opt-out system generally applies to organ donation, meaning that a deceased person automatically becomes an organ donor unless they have expressly opted out during their lifetime. However, the next of kin are always involved in the decision—they can refuse organ removal.

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