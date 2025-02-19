"If I notice that someone is dancing around a topic, then I ask about it": psychologist Leon Windscheid. Picture: ZDF und Johanna Wittig

Leon Windscheid is a psychologist. On his TV show, people with opposing views meet for couples therapy. A conversation about seemingly irreconcilable conflicts and finding compromises.

Bruno Bötschi

Social conflicts, polarizing debates and the search for understanding: this is what the ZDF format "On the Couch" with Dr. Leon Windscheid is all about . As part of the "Long Night for the Bundestag Election" from Wednesday, 19 to Thursday, 20 February, the psychologist brings together guests with opposing opinions.

In "Borders closed or welcome culture?", for example, the focus will be on the topic of migration. Ethnologist Prof. Susanne Schröter argues for more control, while human rights activist Düzen Tekkal warns against the political instrumentalization of the debate.

"In 'On the Couch', people discuss with an attitude, with an experience, with a life story," says Windscheid in the interview and reveals: "There is often extreme tension in the room."

From his experience as a psychologist, he knows that a lot of tact and a special way of conducting conversations are necessary so that people with seemingly irreconcilable conflicts can talk to each other, develop understanding for each other and perhaps even find a compromise.

Mr. Winterscheid, how do you prepare for discussions?

My first step is always to understand the conflict that can arise between the guests. We deliberately look for people with opposing views because we want to reflect what is happening in society at the moment. The fronts are often extremely hardened and my aim is to find out exactly where the differences lie.

How do you go about this?

Together with my team, I develop exercises that make it possible for the two sides not to talk past each other, but to actually start a conversation. It's not about having a debate with clear winners and losers, but about opening up new perspectives. For example, we rely on psychological exercises that create a change of perspective - for example, by having the guests take on the arguments of the other side and have to give a speech from this perspective.

That sounds demanding.

For many, it's a real challenge because they are suddenly forced to abandon their entrenched positions. They don't know beforehand that they have to get involved in such an exercise, it happens spontaneously. But that's exactly what makes for genuine, unfiltered moments.

Unlike in classic talk shows, where often only rehearsed phrases are repeated or the election program is reeled off, honest discussions arise here, and that is what I am always consciously looking for. The guests realize that they have to engage more intensively with the other point of view. This is a valuable experience for both sides.

Do you have an example of such an honest moment?

There are many, for example we had a strong conversation between a police officer and a man with a migration background about racial profiling. There was a very emotional argument about whether people with a certain appearance should be checked more often.

In the end, there was no prospect of a compromise, but that's not what the show is about. The guests often stick to their opinions, but they understand each other better. That's just as valuable for the viewers.

Do you think your show can influence public opinion?

I don't believe that a TV show can change the opinion of an entire country - and that's not the aim. But what I would like is for us to create momentum. If someone has the feeling after an episode that they see a topic in a new way or from a different perspective, then we have already achieved a lot. Perhaps someone recognizes parallels to an argument in their own family or with colleagues and asks themselves: How could I conduct this discussion differently? That's my point.

Are there any events in the context of "On the Couch" that have particularly moved you?

I particularly remember the program in which a young, left-wing activist discussed the question of whether we should go to war for Germany with a soldier. One of them actively campaigned for military service, the other categorically rejected it.

Young people uploaded short clips to this program on social media. That was particularly moving for me and a confirmation that it is good when we discuss things differently than we have often done in the past.

Doesn't controversy also have a cleansing effect?

The so-called catharsis hypothesis - i.e. the idea that a loud argument or letting out aggression has an internal cleansing effect - persists, but is outdated. Of course, there are times when you might feel relieved after a heated argument. There are even offers such as "anger rooms" where you can destroy things for money.

But from a psychological point of view, this boiling up of emotions is often counterproductive. It is much more helpful to see arguments as a process in which you make your position clear without shouting the other person down. An honest conversation in which nothing is swept under the carpet is more effective than an emotional outburst.

Have there been situations on your show that have escalated?

No, that's not really the atmosphere that is created there. The guests keep a maximum distance from each other, as that is the starting point of the show. But that doesn't mean that we need security backstage. On the contrary: the format thrives on the attempt to build bridges. At the beginning, I always make a point of clearly defining the guests' positions so that everyone knows where they stand.

This provides orientation and helps to steer the discussion in a productive direction. Of course, these are debates in which each of us has an initial instinctive reaction, but the conversations on the couch make it clear why people come to their views.

To do this, there has to be a willingness to approach each other.

That's my job. I prepare the guests for the meeting by talking to both of them beforehand and making it clear: we're here to have a real conversation. Nobody has to pretend or hold back. Precisely because these are people with personal experiences and convictions, it's important to me that they really say what moves them.

We use various methods for this, for example, we have the guests visualize how strongly they agree with a certain statement using a scale. Or we work with images to make emotions about the topic tangible. These are moments in which a new discussion dynamic often arises and deadlocked positions are loosened up. If surprising common ground emerges, this can be helpful - but even if it doesn't, that's perfectly fine. My aim is to keep the conversation going and provide impetus to avoid potential dead ends.

Does it make a difference whether you work with men or women?

I don't believe in the typical clichés that men show less emotion or that women have better soft skills. These are often trained roles and socializations. Of course there are different communication styles, but so far I haven't noticed any clear tendencies that can be attributed to gender.

Can viewers take something away from your show for everyday life?

Definitely. One exercise that I find particularly helpful is to really just listen to the other person - without immediately judging or disagreeing. We tried it out in the episode about the citizen's income: One guest lies down on the couch, the other sits next to them and has the task of just understanding what the other person has experienced. You can also use this in your own everyday life. Instead of immediately launching into a counter-argument, start by saying: "Tell me your story." That can create a whole new basis.

How honest can you be on TV?

There are of course situations in which guests hold back or express themselves diplomatically. I then address that. If I notice that someone is dancing around a topic, then I ask questions. In a discussion on migration, for example, we used a method in which the guests sat back to back and had to evaluate statements using signal cards without knowing how the other person would react. This quickly made it clear where they really stood. Such techniques help to bring clarity to the discussion without anyone feeling under pressure.

That sounds like you just need the right tricks to steer discussions?

Tricks sounds like I'm trying to manipulate someone - that's not the case. I always make it transparent what is happening and explain to the guests why we are doing an exercise. It's about removing blockages in the conversation, not about influencing people. Guests notice very quickly if you are trying to trick them and would then shut down. That's why my approach is always to say openly what the issue is and then see what happens.

There is probably a preconception here that psychologists can read the most private thoughts after the first few short sentences and find out everything about the other person.

I know that from every party. It's terrible. But that's not true.

Are there people you would particularly like to talk to?

After the general election, it would certainly be exciting to invite two politicians from the same party to reveal internal tensions. It would also be fascinating to have a conversation between Angela Merkel and Friedrich Merz, that could probably almost fill its own season. The dynamic between the two would be extremely interesting psychologically.

