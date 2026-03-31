Gil Ofarim won the RTL jungle camp in 2026. His participation sparked debate. RTL

Gil Ofarim's participation and victory in the jungle camp made waves at the beginning of 2026. The RTL CEO has now admitted where there were internal failings.

Carlotta Henggeler

No time? blue News summarizes for you RTL CEO Stephan Schmitter admits that the broadcaster did not react quickly enough to false statements made by Gil Ofarim in the jungle camp.

These should have been corrected directly in the live broadcast.

Ofarim's participation and victory in 2026 were heavily criticized due to his earlier scandal. Many viewers criticized the fact that he was given a new platform.

Schmitter also admits mistakes with Stefan Raab's RTL formats, but at the same time emphasizes their success with shows and in the streaming business. Show more

It was a victory that was bitterly received by many viewers. In February 2026, singer Gil Ofarim was crowned king of the jungle on "Ich bin ein Star - Holt mich hier raus!".

The musician's participation alone had caused a strong reaction following his Star of David scandal in 2021. Many fans of the show criticized the fact that Ofarim was once again being given a platform. But in the end, the singer made it to the jungle throne.

In an interview with the media magazine "DWDL ", RTL Germany CEO Stephan Schmitter has now once again commented on the handling of the issue - and admitted where there had been internal editorial failings. When asked about the incorrectly worded statements made by Ofarim in the jungle, which were not immediately corrected in the show, Schmitter emphasized that they had "reflected on this internally".

"There were one or two shows in which there were exaggerated allegations in which we acted as we have always done in the jungle: the protagonists talk, discuss, settle their issues with each other and the viewer makes up their own mind," says Schmitter.

He admits: "From today's perspective, it would have been better or right at one point or another to clarify the facts directly in the live broadcast and not just in the 'hour afterwards'. We should have reacted editorially in Cologne. Even if only with a belly band."

RTL boss admits mistakes in planning with Stefan Raab

However, Gil Ofarim is not the only name that has recently caused mixed reactions at RTL. Stefan Raab's comeback on the Cologne-based channel has also been the subject of heated debate. RTL entered into a five-year exclusive contract with Raab in 2024 - but his weekly late-night formats have so far left a lot to be desired in terms of ratings.

Schmitter emphasizes that it would be a good idea to take a "sober look at the facts" when it comes to Raab's productions. Raab and his content are known to polarize and provoke mixed reactions. Nevertheless, Schmitter admits: "The fact is that we were too optimistic about the concept and length of the Weekly in linear primetime and made mistakes. But that happens in creative processes."

However, he notes that five of the ten most successful Saturday evening shows on RTL in 2025 were still produced by Stefan Raab. The entertainer's formats also contributed to "many new subscriptions in important male target groups" for the broadcaster's own streaming provider RTL+.

Most recently, the channel achieved another ratings success with the format "Wer weiss wie wann was was?" with Barbara Schöneberger at Raab's side. Schmitter emphasizes that they are pleased that the show "has inspired so many viewers right from the start". The second edition of the show aired on March 21, and the program is to be continued with new editions in the second half of the year.

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