Eric Dane suffered from ALS Official cause of death of 'Grey's Anatomy' star now known

Carlotta Henggeler

3.3.2026

Actor Eric Dane was known for his role in "Grey's Anatomy", among others. There he played Dr. Mark Sloan. He died of ALS in mid-February.
Youtube

"Grey's Anatomy" star Eric Dane died on February 19 at the age of 53. He succumbed to the consequences of the incurable nerve disease ALS. The official cause of death has now been confirmed, according to the US media.

03.03.2026, 20:44

03.03.2026, 20:45

No time? blue News summarizes for you

  • US actor Eric Dane ("Grey's Anatomy") has died in Los Angeles at the age of 53. He suffered from the incurable neurological disease ALS. Dane is survived by his wife and two children. Dane has spoken publicly about his illness.
  • Two weeks after his death, the death certificate reveals the exact cause of death.
  • His memoirs are due to be published this year.
Around two weeks after the death of actor Eric Dane, the exact cause of death has been revealed. As the US magazine "People" reports, citing the death certificate, the actor died of respiratory failure. His ALS diagnosis is listed as the underlying disease.

It was only in April 2025 that the actor announced that he had contracted the incurable disease ALS. Amyotrophic lateral sclerosis (ALS) affects the central and peripheral nervous system. It destroys nerves, causing swallowing, breathing and speech disorders, muscle atrophy and paralysis, which ultimately leads to death.

Memoirs to be published this year

Shortly before his death, Eric Dane recorded one last interview - with one clear condition: It was not to be published until he was no longer alive. In the Netflix documentary "Famous Last Words ", the actor says a moving farewell to his two daughters.

His memoirs are also due to be published in 2026. It captures his most memorable moments - from his first day of filming on "Grey's Anatomy" to the birth of his daughters and his ALS diagnosis.

