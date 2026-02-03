Mega trial in Oslo "Oh, there was action tonight": now Høiby is speaking out
3.2.2026
The palace walls of the Norwegian royal family are trembling: Mette-Marit's eldest son Marius is on trial. He is accused of several serious charges. blue News will keep you up to date in the ticker.
No time? blue News summarizes for you
- Høiby is the subject of a high-profile trial in Oslo.
- The son of Crown Princess Mette-Marit from a previous relationship has so far been charged with 38 counts. These include rape, abuse in close relationships, assault, damage to property and violations of visitation bans. The first allegations were made in 2024.
- The trial is scheduled to last until mid-March.
- It is forbidden to show photos of Marius from the courtroom.
- The trial is currently scheduled for 28 trial days - including the expected sentencing on March 19, 2026. The trial will take place in courtroom 250 at Oslo District Court (Oslo tingrett).
3.12 pm
"I've explained this a million times"
The questioning becomes increasingly psychological. Prosecutor Sturla Henriksbø asks questions aimed specifically at Marius' memory - and how his "brain works". Again and again, the focus is on details, on perceptions, on what is present - and what supposedly remains blurred.
During his testimony, Marius slips out a remark that makes the room sit up and take notice. After having sex with the so-called "Frogner woman", he explains, he wanted "her to get out before the employees arrive". He is obviously aware that these words sound harsh. He adds: "That may sound unsympathetic, but that was the point." Marius categorizes his own behaviour right at the beginning of the interview. He had an increased need for recognition, which he had compensated for with sex and drugs.
The police assume that Marius filmed the "Skaugum woman" in 2018 and sexually abused her while she was asleep or in a state in which she was unable to defend herself. In court, Marius clearly contradicted this account. He says that he and the woman had "regular sex while fully awake". Did he film her? "I can't remember exactly," is his answer. The "Skaugum woman" had previously testified that she had only had sex with Marius once - consensually on the night of the party, before the alleged rape.
Henriksbø does not let up. He kept asking why some memories were suddenly clear, while others were blurred. Marius has to classify photos and video recordings that the police have in the courtroom. Among other things, he has to say whether he recognizes that the woman is moving. His answer: "No." Nevertheless, Marius is convinced that the "Skaugum woman" must have been conscious. His reasoning: "I don't have sex with sleeping people."
The repeated questions seem to be getting on the defendant's nerves. Finally, he blurts out: "I've already explained that a million times."
2.55 pm
Spin the bottle and cocaine at a party
The public prosecutor continues to dig deeper and wants clarity about what happened during the party night at Skaugum Castle in December 2018. When asked whether alcohol and cocaine had been consumed at the time, Marius Borg Høiby answered succinctly: "I think so." It was not an evening that he particularly remembers. Prosecutor Sturla Henriksbø continues: "Do you remember if anyone else took drugs?" Meaning cocaine. Marius confirms again: "I think so too."
Then it's about the spin-the-bottle game that is said to have been played that evening. Henriksbø wants to know exactly how the drinking game works and what the rules were. But Marius can't give a clear answer. Instead, he says dryly: "I asked myself the same thing."
This remark causes laughter in the courtroom - a brief moment of relief in an otherwise tense trial. But the tone quickly turns serious again. The prosecutor again asks detailed questions about the use of illegal drugs. Marius explains that he felt an "extreme need for affirmation" at the time. This desire had led to him consuming more and more sex, alcohol and drugs.
-
2.41 p.m.
Prosecutor: "Do you remember more now than before?"
The courtroom now looks back into the past. The prosecutor reads out excerpts from earlier interviews with Marius Borg Høiby. The central question is how well the accused can remember the events of the night in December 2018 - and whether his statements have changed over time.
It's about details: Who was present at the time? Which guests were at Skaugum Castle? Prosecutor Sturla Henriksbø asks: "Do you remember more now than you did before?"
Marius answers evasively: "During the interrogation, I couldn't remember who it was." Henriksbø makes it clear what he's talking about: "The reason I'm bringing this up is that I want to know what your own memories are like."
The focus then shifts to text messages that Marius had sent to friends on the night in question. In them, he emphasized that the guests should only stay in the cellar of Skaugum Castle. One message clearly states: "It's damn important." In court, Marius explains the background to this instruction: "My parents were at home and most likely my siblings too."
-
14:11
"I don't want to have to scroll past naked photos all the time"
The public prosecutor's office is now going on the offensive. The focus is on the numerous photos and videos with sexual content that were found on Marius Borg Høiby. The investigators discovered the material on a laptop, among other things. Marius admits to owning such recordings - but emphasizes that he deliberately did not save them on his cell phone. "I don't want to have to scroll past nude photos all the time," the accused explained in court. That's why he stores such content in other places. But, he emphasized: "Not to make them disappear. It was never intended for anyone other than me."
The questioning then turns to drug use. Marius had already publicly declared in 2024 that he had had drug problems for a long time. In the same statement, he stated that the attack on another alleged victim, the so-called "Frogner woman", in the summer of 2024 had happened under the influence of cocaine and alcohol. In court, Marius once again made it clear how stressful the proceedings were for him - especially the public dimension. "There's an awful lot being written all the time. And I see everything," he says. "I read absolutely every one of the hundreds of thousands of articles out there."
Then it's back to the "Skaugum woman". She had described the relationship as casual and superficial and stated that there had been no sexual intercourse between them before the party night at Skaugum Castle on December 20, 2018. Marius now clearly contradicts this account. When asked about the relationship, he explained in court that he had already had consensual sex with the woman several years before the alleged rape.
-
2.09 p.m.
"Oh, there was action tonight"
On the witness stand, Marius Borg Høiby continues his account of the events following the party night at Skaugum Castle. While the so-called "Skaugum woman" had left the estate before morning, one of his friends had stayed the night. The next day, Marius showed him photos and said: "Oh, there was action tonight."
The defendant explains why he saved such pictures in a separate folder with everyday life: "If I want to show my mom vacation photos or a buddy my motorcycle, I don't want to scroll past a row of sex photos. That's why I put these things somewhere else. That was the only reason."
Then the public prosecutor follows up. Prosecutor Sturla Henriksbø asks a fundamental question: What does sex mean to him? Marius' answer causes a frown: "It depends on the situation. Everything that has to do with sexual organs. If you don't touch them directly, then it's not sex."
-
1.39 pm
"I don't remember taking any photos or movies of her"
Marius Borg Høiby is accused of committing a sexual assault on the so-called "Skaugum woman". He is said to have inserted a finger into her vagina while she was asleep or unable to defend herself. He is also said to have recorded the act. Marius has pleaded not guilty to this charge.
In court, he now says: "I can't remember taking any photos or films of her."
He also could not remember having sexual intercourse in the toilet. However, he describes what he says he still remembers: "Then we lay down on the sofa, kissed, had sex in doggy style. I don't remember fingering her or anything like that."
Marius goes on to explain that it would have been "strange for him if I had come to breakfast with her", which is why the woman had to leave. He then took her to the security staff, hugged her there - "and then she left".
-
1.23 p.m.
Høiby about the party after 2018
Marius Borg Høiby now talks in detail about his first alleged victim, the so-called "Skaugum woman". His statements create palpable tension in the courtroom.
He describes the first encounter as follows: "She admired the Porsche I was driving. Although it was evening, she was wearing sunglasses." The woman approached him - "probably to kiss me," says Marius. But then something happened that made him suspicious: He heard "a camera noise" and immediately understood "that it was 'Se Og Hør'", a well-known Norwegian magazine.
According to Marius, the magazine offered the "Skaugum woman" around 4,400 euros for the photo. At the time, he thought she was "not selling a boyfriend". Later, according to his account, the woman "flirted with everything that was walking around".
Marius then talks about the party night on December 20, 2018 at Skaugum Castle. He is accused of having raped the "Skaugum woman" during this party. Marius describes in detail which entrance he and his party guests used that night to get into the residence. He was living on the estate himself at the time.
-
13.09
First time using cocaine at a party
Things get serious in the closely guarded room 250. Marius Borg Høiby describes in court for the first time how he met the alleged victim - the so-called "Skaugum woman". He is accused of raping the woman on December 20, 2018 during a party night at Skaugum Castle.
Marius makes a sensational statement: he explains in court that he used cocaine for the first time that evening. A detail that makes the already delicate proceedings even more explosive.
While Marius speaks, two security officers directly behind him ensure strict order. They carefully monitor the courtroom and ensure that no one films or records the statements. One thing is clear: photos of Marius from the courtroom are prohibited.
-
1.03 p.m.
Høiby clears his mother's name
It suddenly gets personal in the courtroom. Marius Borg Høiby, the defendant, stands protectively in front of his mother, Crown Princess Mette-Marit of Norway - and tries to put an end to the speculation that has arisen once and for all. The background to this is a missing SIM card that caused a stir during the investigation. After a search of his former home, the SIM card of a cell phone disappeared without a trace. It was quickly assumed that Marius himself might have removed it. But he contradicted this - and suspicions soon turned in an even more delicate direction.
As Mette-Marit had been informed of her son's arrest in advance, there was public speculation that she might have taken the SIM card. A rumor that Marius now clearly rejects.
Borg Høiby explained in court: "I found an old cell phone at home that I hadn't used for a long time, and the screen was also broken. I then handed it in." Then comes the sentence that attracts attention in the courtroom - and probably also makes the headlines: "The people behind me" - with this Marius points to the press present - "claim that mom took my cell phone, but that's not true - she was washing the dishes."
-
12.58 pm
Now Marius Borg Høiby is speaking
Marius Borg Høiby begins his testimony in court. "I find it incredibly difficult to speak in front of so many people," says the son of the Norwegian crown princess. His voice breaks and Høiby begins to cry. He asks to be allowed to say something in advance and says in a faltering voice: "I've been persecuted by the press since I was three years old. Very few people here can imagine my life. I was only known in Norway as mom's son and had a great need for validation." This manifested itself "in sex, alcohol and so on".
-
10.28 a.m.
"Betrayal and shock" - things get emotional at the Norwegian mega-trial
In the rape trial against Marius Borg Høiby, an alleged victim testified in detail on Wednesday. As the Norwegian newspaper Verdens Gang reports, the woman described her experiences as "betrayal and shock". At first she could not believe that Høiby could do such a thing to her.
The son of the Norwegian crown princess allegedly touched the woman sexually while she was asleep during a party with friends in the basement of the crown prince and crown princess's residence, penetrated her with his finger and filmed the act. The woman testified that she had experienced a complete blackout - she had never known such a state before. She may have been injected with something that she had not taken voluntarily.
The 29-year-old has been charged with rape in this and three other cases. The day before, the woman had already testified that she and Høiby had initially had very brief consensual sex in a toilet, after which she could no longer remember anything. The accused intends to comment on the allegations during the course of the day. His defense lawyer explained that it was his express wish to explain himself.
-
Wednesday, February 4, 09:06 a.m.
Marius Borg Høiby will be questioned today
On Wednesday, the second day of the trial, the focus will once again be on the alleged victim - the so-called "Skaugum woman". She appears in court again and is questioned by the defense this time. She had already testified the day before, but at that time under the prosecution's questions.
After the lunch break, things get even more exciting: Marius is questioned today. The public prosecutor's office takes on the accused - a decisive moment in the ongoing proceedings.
-
16:52
Alleged victim: "I'm sitting here and shaking"
In the afternoon, the first alleged victim testified. "This is the last thing I want," the woman told the Norwegian news agency NTB about her appearance in court. "I find it all surreal and am quite overwhelmed." It is unpleasant and unfair to be dragged into the case, she continued. "I'm sitting here shaking."
-
15:20
Drinking games at Skaugum Castle
The trial is now about the details of the charges. The alleged victim described in court how she was taken to Skaugum Castle on a night in December, where drinking games had begun in a room with several unknown women. The room seemed cramped, like a bunker. She was told that this was Marius Borg Høiby's apartment.
-
3.03 p.m.
Marius Borg Høiby's biological father now speaks out about the trial
As part of a new documentary about Marius Borg Høiby, the son of Norway's Crown Princess Mette-Marit, the Swedish platform "Expressen" has tracked down his father Morten Borg.
In the program "The Truth about the Bonus Prince", Borg reacted cautiously to questions about the pending court case against his son. "I have nothing to say," he told the Swedish press and would not reveal whether he would be attending the trial in Oslo.
Before Crown Princess Mette-Marit fell in love with Prince Haakon in 1999, she was in a relationship with Morten Borg, who now has a criminal record. The couple had their son Marius in 1997, but separated by mutual consent shortly after his birth. Morten Borg was sentenced to two years in prison in 2000 after being caught with 50 grams of cocaine.
Until his 18th birthday, Marius lived partly on the royal estate of Skaugum and partly with his father in his apartment. The family last appeared together in public in 2012, at Marius' confirmation in Asker. It is not known what the relationship between father and son is like today.
-
11:45
After a break: allegation of first suspected rape
The alleged rape is said to have taken place in the morning hours of December 20, 2018, during a party in the basement of Skaugum Castle, the residence of the Norwegian prince and princess Mette-Marit and Haakon. There had been a lot of alcohol and a game of spin the bottle. The court shows video footage allegedly showing the alleged rape.
-
10:39
He is also accused of reckless behavior
Marius is charged with five counts of reckless conduct. According to the indictment, he allegedly assaulted the so-called "Frogner woman" in an Oslo nightclub on March 24, 2024 and in an apartment the following day. He partially admits to the charges.
-
10:19
Trial starts - He pleads "not guilty" to rape allegations
The trial with Judge Jon Sverdrup Ejfestad has started on time in Oslo. Marius Borg Høiby was previously in hospital - for reasons as yet unknown.
Marius is accused of grievous bodily harm. According to the indictment, he allegedly choked a woman several times and punched her in the face on August 4, 2024. She is referred to as the "Frogner woman" during the trial. Marius partially admits the allegations.
Marius is accused of raping a woman without sexual intercourse in a hotel on November 2, 2024. According to the indictment, she was asleep or intoxicated. He denies the allegations.
Marius Høiby is accused of raping a woman without sexual intercourse at Skaugum Manor on December 20, 2018. According to the indictment, she was tired and/or intoxicated. Høiby denies the allegations.
With regard to the allegations surrounding Nora Haukland - including threats, coercion and other assaults - Marius declares that he is not guilty.
Marius Høiby is accused of raping a woman during sexual intercourse on the night of October 8, 2023 in Lofoten. According to the indictment, the woman was asleep or heavily intoxicated and unable to defend herself. Høiby denies the allegations.
-
9:36
Nervous impression at the start
Marius Borg Høiby appeared nervous at the start of the trial, according to media reports. He is said to have a rosary with him.
-
9:30
From the hospital to the courtroom
According to the newspaper "Bild", Høiby was in hospital shortly before the start of the trial. According to Norwegian media, he was visited there by his family. Among them were his mother Mette-Marit, Crown Prince Haakon and stepsister Ingrid Alexandra. It is not known why he was in hospital.
-
14:25
Arrest on Sunday before the start of the trial
On Monday, one day before the start of the trial, it is announced that Marius Borg Høiby has been arrested. It is the third arrest in four months.
Marius Borg Høiby was arrested on Sunday evening on new charges including assault, threatening with a knife and violating a visiting ban. The police have requested a four-week prison sentence due to the risk of recidivism.
The detention hearing takes place one day before the start of the trial as a written procedure, Høiby does not appear in person and his defense lawyer does not comment on the charges.