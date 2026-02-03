3.12 pm

The questioning becomes increasingly psychological. Prosecutor Sturla Henriksbø asks questions aimed specifically at Marius' memory - and how his "brain works". Again and again, the focus is on details, on perceptions, on what is present - and what supposedly remains blurred.

During his testimony, Marius slips out a remark that makes the room sit up and take notice. After having sex with the so-called "Frogner woman", he explains, he wanted "her to get out before the employees arrive". He is obviously aware that these words sound harsh. He adds: "That may sound unsympathetic, but that was the point." Marius categorizes his own behaviour right at the beginning of the interview. He had an increased need for recognition, which he had compensated for with sex and drugs.

The police assume that Marius filmed the "Skaugum woman" in 2018 and sexually abused her while she was asleep or in a state in which she was unable to defend herself. In court, Marius clearly contradicted this account. He says that he and the woman had "regular sex while fully awake". Did he film her? "I can't remember exactly," is his answer. The "Skaugum woman" had previously testified that she had only had sex with Marius once - consensually on the night of the party, before the alleged rape.

Henriksbø does not let up. He kept asking why some memories were suddenly clear, while others were blurred. Marius has to classify photos and video recordings that the police have in the courtroom. Among other things, he has to say whether he recognizes that the woman is moving. His answer: "No." Nevertheless, Marius is convinced that the "Skaugum woman" must have been conscious. His reasoning: "I don't have sex with sleeping people."

The repeated questions seem to be getting on the defendant's nerves. Finally, he blurts out: "I've already explained that a million times."