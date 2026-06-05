Olaf Breuning questions human ambivalence in an exhibition - Gallery The artist Olaf Breuning originally comes from Schaffhausen, but has already convinced the public and museums all over the world of his art at an early stage. Now, for the first time in more than ten years, the Museum zu Allerheiligen is dedicating a solo exhibition to him in Switzerland. Image: Keystone The bronze monkey holds the tip of a 300-meter-long rope lying on the ground behind him. This golden tip marks the presence of man on earth, and the rope represents 4.5 billion years of the earth's history. The installation is part of the exhibition "Olaf Breuning. Humans". Image: Keystone Olaf Breuning questions human ambivalence in an exhibition - Gallery The artist Olaf Breuning originally comes from Schaffhausen, but has already convinced the public and museums all over the world of his art at an early stage. Now, for the first time in more than ten years, the Museum zu Allerheiligen is dedicating a solo exhibition to him in Switzerland. Image: Keystone The bronze monkey holds the tip of a 300-meter-long rope lying on the ground behind him. This golden tip marks the presence of man on earth, and the rope represents 4.5 billion years of the earth's history. The installation is part of the exhibition "Olaf Breuning. Humans". Image: Keystone

Olaf Breuning has long been represented in major museums around the world with his work ranging from drawing, photography, video, sculpture and installation. Now the Museum zu Allerheiligen in his home town of Schaffhausen is dedicating a solo exhibition to him.

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"Humans" is the title of the exhibition. With the works on display, many of which were created especially for the exhibition, Breuning asks "what remains of humans when technology, consumption and crises shape our lives", wrote the Museum zu Allerheiligen in a press release.

For example, there is a small bronze monkey sitting on a marble plinth. He is holding the end of a 300-meter-long rope that represents 4.5 billion years of the earth's history. The tip of the rope in the monkey's hand is gold-plated. These few millimetres mark the short time of human existence. "20 mm" is the name of the installation. The monkey has always appeared in Breuning's works. It symbolizes the mirror of human behaviour.

Olaf Breuning was born in Schaffhausen in 1970; he has lived and worked in New York for some time. He achieved his international breakthrough early on. Since the late 1990s, museums around the world have been showing his work, including the Museum of Modern Art in New York and the Center Pompidou in Paris. He has had solo exhibitions at the Palais de Tokyo in Paris (2011), the Zentrum Paul Klee in Bern (2013) and the NRW-Forum in Düsseldorf (2016).

And now Schaffhausen: in the exhibition, Breuning examines growing up, being a man today and human behavior in all its ambivalence. "In the deliberately reduced, immediately readable visual language, he combines humor with precise observation and makes contemporary social issues surprisingly accessible," wrote the museum. Themes such as artificial intelligence (AI), the climate crisis and humanity appear in the works on display.

Humorous, yet melancholy

On display are 60 new drawings in black and white, showing bizarre scenes from the everyday lives of people, animals or the planet. There are also two expansive installations and, for the first time in an exhibition, video works created using AI.

According to the museum, Breuning's most recent works are "more serious and thoughtful" than his earlier works. He has retained his humorous view - the monkey with the rope is an example of this. However, "existential questions, disillusionment and a certain melancholy" have come more to the fore.

The exhibition "Olaf Breuning. Humans" can be seen until September 27. The vernissage is on Friday (today) and opens to the public on Saturday.