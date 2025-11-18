Oliver Pocher taunts Hazel Brugger and her husband on social media. Hazel Brugger won the Bambi in the comedy category at the weekend. Rolf Vennenbernd/dpa

At the weekend, Hazel Brugger won the Bambi award in the comedy category. Now the German entertainer Oliver Pocher is attacking Hazel Brugger and her husband on Instagram. Is envy behind it?

Carlotta Henggeler

No time? blue News summarizes for you Hazel Brugger won the prestigious "Bambi" television and media award in the comedy category at the weekend.

The stand-up comedian received the award for making social grievances visible and building bridges instead of digging trenches.

German entertainer Oliver Pocher is now lashing out at Hazel Brugger and her husband Thoma Spitzer on social media. Is resentment behind the verbal attack? Show more

Hazel Brugger beams into the camera with the golden Bambi and celebrates her win with several posts on Instagram. Also at the big celebration: her husband Thomas Spitzer, who is delighted with her award.

One person who can't be happy about Brugger's win is German entertainer Oliver Pocher. On Instagram, he commented on Brugger's Bambi picture of joy: "The monster is often standing right next to you and then has to deal with his failed comedy career in a different way and process it through lies and resentment!"

Sharp words, which he addresses to the Brugger/Spitzer couple. Pocher is probably alluding to Brugger's Bambi speech, in which she said: "I would also like to thank all the men who have explained to me at some point in my career why I'm not funny. It was you who made me the monster I am here today."

Comedian Oliver Pocher takes sharp aim at Hazel Brugger and her husband online. Instagram

In another post, Pocher writes: "And midlife crisis explained in a blonde." And is referring to the blonde hair look of Hazel Brugger and Thomas Spitzer.

Oliver Pocher's verbal attack on Hazel Brugger and her husband. Instagram

Oliver Pocher is always taking jibes at other celebrities. In the past, he also liked to attack tennis champ Boris Becker or his ex. Is the frontal attack on Hazel Brugger motivated by jealousy? Oliver Pocher has never won the Bambi.

Brugger has appeared abroad and is getting a new show

This August, Brugger performed twice in Sweden - and recently even in New York. The next step in the career of the English-speaking Swiss woman with a US passport.

Her latest coup: the 31-year-old will be the host of the spin-off "LOL Next" on Prime Video, where she observes the internet comedians from a control room and monitors the rules.

She will take over the host role in the control room, while Michael "Bully" Herbig will continue to host the main show, which will also enter its seventh season in 2026.

More videos from the department