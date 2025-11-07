Comedian Oliver Pocher has got angry about the speed on Swiss highways. Picture: IMAGO/Panama Pictures

Oliver Pocher has got angry about the supposedly slow speed on Swiss highways. In the podcast, the German comedian reported that he had allegedly only had slow drivers in front of him recently.

Gianluca Reucher

No time? blue News summarizes for you In the latest episode of his podcast "Die Pochers! Frisch recycelt" with ex-wife Sandy Meyer-Wölden about Swiss highways.

The German comedian recently drove back to Germany from Switzerland and allegedly only had slow lanes in front of him.

Nevertheless, Pocher could imagine immigrating to Switzerland one day. Show more

The German comedian Oliver Pocher is annoyed by the slow speed on Swiss highways. He often has slow drivers in front of him who don't drive more than 90 kilometers per hour.

In the latest episode of his podcast "Die Pochers! Frisch recycelt" with ex-wife Sandy Meyer-Wölden, the 47-year-old criticizes the Swiss for their driving skills. As a result, he talks himself into a rage, as reported by "blick.ch". On the drive back to Germany from Switzerland, he allegedly only had slow drivers in front of him who were driving at 90 km/h on the highway.

Users show little understanding for Oliver Pocher

Although he has bad things to say about drivers, Pocher is a fan of Switzerland. He could imagine immigrating here in the future. In the comments column, tempers run high.

There, for example, it is said that Pocher should stay at home. "We can do without the many Germans in Switzerland who overtake on the right with their headlights flashing." Or: "If Swiss drivers are annoying in Germany, maybe it's because they stick to the rules. Unusual, I know."

