"There's no way I'd go back to the jungle camp. That was such torture": Olivia Jones is a fictional character created by Oliver Knöbel. Image: Rolf Vennenbernd/dpa

The film "Olivia" tells the life story of Germany's best-known drag queen Olivia Jones. In this interview, she talks about her childhood, the fight for acceptance and the shift to the right in politics.

Bruno Bötschi

No time? blue News summarizes for you Drag queen Olivia Jones knows what's important in show business. She has been reliably thrilling audiences on Hamburg's Reeperbahn for decades with her performances.

At the same time, Jones, whose real name is Oliver Knöbel, is a courageous and tireless advocate for tolerance and diversity.

The 56-year-old wrote about her not always easy career in her 2021 autobiography "Ungeschminkt: My shrill double life".

The film "Olivia" by Till Endemann (director), which ZDF is showing on TV on Wednesday, May 13 at 8.15 p.m. - and has already been available in the media library since this week - is based on this.

In the interview, Olivia Jones talks about increasing violence against homosexuals, political commitment on a small scale and why she would never go to jungle camp again. Show more

Olivia Jones, the movie "Olivia"begins in your home town of Springe, near Hanover in Lower Saxony. How do you remember your childhood there?

The first thing that comes to mind is, of course, my struggle to be loved and accepted for who I am. On the other hand, I also remember many funny experiences and encounters because I've always been good with people.

How do the people there react today when you come to visit? Has their behavior towards you changed?

Of course there is a change because I am well known. But society has also changed a bit. Those were different times when I was young. On the other hand, there is currently a shift back to the right, which means that the rights of queer people are being questioned again. That worries me a lot because it reminds me of my own youth.

How did you manage not to lose heart after all the bad experiences you had?

I think, first of all, I am very brave by nature. But I can't help it either. This is simply my life, this is me. I didn't choose this. If I'd been asked back then, I certainly wouldn't have chosen gay and travesty, but straight, because it's the easier way. I just tried to make the best of it for myself. My job is my great passion and I really enjoy it. That is also my key to success: that I am courageous and that I love what I do, but at the same time have a good sense of self-irony.

How does this self-irony manifest itself?

The most important thing is humor. My life wouldn't work without it. The good thing is that I can also laugh at myself. That's why I was successful very early on as a travesty artist or drag queen. I always had the courage to be ugly, I was funny and loved comedy and exaggeration from a very early age.

"That's my key to success: that I'm brave and that I love what I do, but at the same time have a good sense of self-irony": Olivia Jones. Image: Marcus Brandt/dpa

How does it feel to suddenly see your own life as a movie?

Of course it makes me proud. I would never have dreamed that ZDF would turn it into an event movie at 8.15 pm, and the Mainzelmännchen certainly wouldn't either. (laughs) It's a very special honor. For me, it's a rollercoaster of emotions when I see this movie, because it shows me once again how difficult the path was. On the other hand, of course, there are also witty and funny moments in the movie and a happy ending.

How much were you involved in developing the script?

The movie is based on my autobiography. I spoke a lot with the actors and actresses and was also on the film set, which was a real goosebump moment for me: I felt so transported back to that time. Even my childhood bedroom looked exactly the same. Annette Frier played the role of my mother wonderfully. It was this authenticity and passion that made the movie so good in the end.

Queer rights are currently under increasing threat again. In your opinion, what is the general state of tolerance in our society?

Compared to my childhood, our society has of course become much, much more tolerant. The internet has also made it much easier to find like-minded people. There are many self-help groups that didn't exist in my time. But on the other hand, there is so much hatred in society and so much discrimination. Violence against homosexuals is on the rise again. There is also exclusion and the global shift to the right. All of this worries me greatly. We need to stand together again as a society and fight for our rights and our freedoms! After all, our democracy, our freedom of expression, the rights of queer people - all of this should be a matter of course! It's bad when we still have to fight about it today.

How hopeful are you that one day there really will be equal rights for all people?

I am a very positive person and always try to have hope. That is simply important so that I don't break myself. It's important to stand up for freedom of expression yourself and to make the world a little bit better on a small scale.

What advice would you give to young people who find themselves in a similar situation to yours today?

It is important to tell young people that the freedoms they enjoy today were hard-won. Many young people take these freedoms for granted because they grew up with them. But it is precisely these freedoms that are under threat again today. This is where we as a society are called upon: we simply cannot allow this to happen to us! There are so many ways to stand up for ourselves, but remaining silent will definitely not get us anywhere.

What significance do films like "Olivia" have in this context?

It's important in that it's a public service program. It's simply about giving people strength and perhaps also showing parents who have queer children how important acceptance and love are. Allowing a child to be who they want to be is the key to being happy. This cannot be emphasized often enough.

In 2007, the TV station NDR sent a somewhat special outside reporter to the election campaign launch of the far-right NPD: Olivia Jones annoyed the neo-Nazis with naive questions - and made the NPD supporters sweat:

Is German television doing enough to de-taboo queerness and promote diversity? Or would you like to see more films in this direction?

I would like to see many more films like this. There was a time when queerness was much more visible in the media. But today I have the feeling that the current shift to the right in the USA is increasingly spilling over to us, and I find that quite dangerous.

What specific formats for or about queer people do you think are still needed?

What we need is simply more self-awareness, more visibility. And that we take action against all this hate on the internet, this disinformation and this stirring up of fears. Because it all reaches young people in particular, who are completely unable to classify it. Regulation is needed!

Could a clear name requirement on the Internet, which is currently being discussed again, help?

I am in favor of a clear name requirement. But above all, I'm in favor of curbing this hate. First of all, by talking to the authors: many young people don't even know what their bullying and hate is doing. This is also the subject of "Olivia". It is important to keep talking about these things and to take a clear stand against this hatred.

"Olivia" also shows how you were allowed to vote for the new Federal President in 2017. There will be new elections next year. Would the office be something for you?

I'm a political person, but I would never get on in politics because I'm too emotional. But we have a great democracy in which you can be political without being a politician. I am committed to social policy. I would like others to do the same, especially those who are in the public eye. For me, it's a certain matter of course that if you're as privileged as I am, you should also give something back.

As Olivia Jones, you have been on stage for around 30 years. What do you consider to be your biggest milestones over the years?

My biggest milestones were winning my first talent competitions. But my commercial breakthrough was our cult neighborhood tours in 2006, which also laid the foundation for my bars and theaters. The guests want to party somewhere. Then, of course, there are my first TV appearances: For example, on "Big Brother", which was still on RTL2 at the time. Through that and all the talk shows, I slowly worked my way into position. And then came the jungle camp in 2013. That was my biggest career booster. I was also one of the few people who actually applied for it because I saw it as a great opportunity for me.

In what way?

Well, it was a chance for me to make myself known. It's such a big platform and has become such a cult. Our season had a huge average audience of over seven million viewers. That's enormous. I'm now part of the jungle camp and I think that's great. I really enjoy it. I no longer have to be tortured, but can make fun of the candidates (laughs).

And you recently opened your own jungle bar ...

Yes, of course that's something that fits in perfectly with the times. Also with the reality quiz that we organize there. Because reality TV is so popular and has millions of fans!

How do you explain this fascination with reality?

I think it's simply the fascination with the fact that you can immerse yourself in completely different worlds, that you can forget your problems and see: Gosh, I'm not that bad after all! (laughs) It's just fun, and it also brings people together through the gossip. Everyone can identify with someone or something in it. That's just awesome. Also that reality star is now a profession. I would never have thought that possible.

Although there are also critical voices ...

Yes, of course it's polarizing. Sometimes I have to ask myself: do I find it funny that there are people who seem to appear in every format? Am I happy about it? Do I find it cruel? But I just watch it, even if it upsets me.(laughs) It's just incredibly fascinating.

Are there any formats that you would like to take part in, or any that you would never take part in?

There's no way I'd go back to the jungle camp. It was such torture. That's why it's such a great success. Sleep deprivation, no food and then being trapped in such a small space with these people with behavioral problems. And then the temperatures there! It's hot as hell during the day and even a bit chilly in the evening. And then all these animals everywhere. There's no way I'd go through that again. I'm glad I'm allowed to moderate it (laughs).

"I'm a political person, but I would never get on in politics because I'm too emotional": Olivia Jones was allowed to vote for the new Federal President in 2017. Image: Getty Images

Reality stars have also often been seen recently in the TV series "Traumschiff". Would that be something for you?

"Das Traumschiff" had already asked me once, and unfortunately I couldn't do it. I hope they ask me again, something like that is of course great! Basically, it's a bit like reality, because it's a far cry from acting. But it's really entertaining. And it's cult. And I like being part of the cult! (laughs).

What dreams do you still want to fulfill in your career?

The great thing is that I'm living my dream and am more successful than I ever dared to dream: three bars and two small theaters in St. Pauli, plus the Kult-Kieztouren, with which we're celebrating our 20th anniversary this year. I just wanted to have fun, live it up, bring joy to the audience and make a living from it. But I never thought it would be possible to become really well-known and support other artists.

So you no longer have any dreams?

I'm quite humble about it: I'm happy if it stays the way it is, because it's more than I expected or hoped for. I would perhaps still like there to be an Olivia Mainzelmännchen. I'll have to talk to ZDF about that again (laughs).

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