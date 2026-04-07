On the 100th anniversary of Rilke's death, Raron VS wants to become a place of culture - Gallery The poet Rainer Maria Rilke spent the last years of his life in Valais (archive). Image: Keystone The poet Rainer Maria Rilke rests at the foot of the castle church in Raron in Upper Valais. Image: Keystone On the 100th anniversary of Rilke's death, Raron VS wants to become a place of culture - Gallery The poet Rainer Maria Rilke spent the last years of his life in Valais (archive). Image: Keystone The poet Rainer Maria Rilke rests at the foot of the castle church in Raron in Upper Valais. Image: Keystone

Raron VS is taking the death of the poet Rainer Maria Rilke one hundred years ago as an occasion for various events - with the aim of becoming a place for cultural exchange and encounters. Rilke was buried in the village in Upper Valais.

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Rainer Maria Rilke (1875-1926) is considered one of the most important poets of literary modernism. He achieved great popularity during his lifetime with his "Book of Hours" (1905) and his "Book of Pictures" (1902/1906). It also contains his poem "Autumn Day" with the line "Those who don't have a house now won't build one for themselves". The quote has become almost commonplace.

Rilke also wrote a single novel, "The Notes of Malte Laurids Brigge" (1910), as well as essays on art and culture and countless letters with fellow poets and thinkers.

Rilke was born in 1875 in Prague, in what was then Austria-Hungary. He died in Montreux on December 29, 2026, after settling in Veyras near Sierre in 1921. At the beginning of 1927, he was buried south of the castle church in Raron, as he had wished.

The striking hill with its castle, castle church and rock church attracts visitors from all over the world every year, who look out over the Rhone Valley from there and visit Rilke's grave.

In dialog with literature

The anniversary year should not just be a commemoration, but "a genuine dialog between past and present, literature and our community", as Stefan Troger, Mayor of Raron, put it. Concerts, staged readings, exhibitions, meetings with experts and programs for schools and youth groups are on the agenda. Those responsible have placed the focus on Rilke's poetry and prose, as well as on the landscapes of Valais, the region where the poet spent his last years.

The program is intended to appeal to a wide audience: from those who are just getting to know Rilke to those who have long been familiar with him and his work. And: the Rilke anniversary should be more than just a series of events. Rather, Raron wants to become a place for encounters, exchanges and a joint examination of Rilke's work.