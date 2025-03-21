The married couple Loredana and Kilian, known as "Saturday and Sunday", are now conquering the stage after their online success. On "On the Rocks", they talk about their teething troubles and their recipe for success.

Together they are 3.48 meters tall and can't play an instrument: Loredana Bamert-Carrabs and Kilian Bamert, better known as "Saturday and Sunday". They describe themselves as the "most popular 0815 couple in the Swiss social media world".

The two became famous for their humorous short videos on social media. They have 305,000 followers on Instagram alone. Now, however, they have ventured onto the stage.

But it wasn't always so clear that they have been a couple for over 15 years. Because their path to each other was anything but straightforward. The two describe their first date very differently, as they reveal in the TV show "On the Rocks".

Loredana: "Forget the fish, it's nothing"

"He only talked about things I wasn't interested in: football and his ex-girlfriend," says Loredana (Saturday). She then wrote to a friend: "Forget the fish, it's nothing."

Kilian (Sunday), on the other hand, thought the date was "sensational". However, he admits: "Afterwards, I had to do a mating dance to get her to notice me at all".

Despite these initial difficulties, they found each other and today form a successful team not only in their private lives but also professionally.

The two couldn't be more different - and that's exactly what makes them so entertaining. "He's been asking me if I want a banana for 15 years - and I don't eat bananas."

Instead, there's coffee in bed - a small consideration, because only one person gets up at night: "I just can't hear the children," admits Kilian.

Their recipe for success is the "yes rule"

They are currently proving that they are not only convincing online, but also on stage with their comedy program "Warum ist sie/ er so?", in which they humorously discuss their everyday life as a couple.

Kilian is fulfilling a childhood dream: "I wrote in my friendship book that I wanted to be a clown - and somehow it has now happened." Loredana, on the other hand, was incredibly nervous during her first performance: "I thought I was going to fall over during my first performance."

However, they now enjoy being in front of an audience: "On social media, you're alone with the camera, but here we get direct feedback - we really wanted to experience that."

A couple for over 15 years, a joint company, a joint stage program and a joint family. The couple's recipe for success? "We have one rule in our relationship: we say yes first - and then we see if it works out."

