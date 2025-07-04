With "Jurassic World: Rebirth", the cult dinosaur film series launches its next trilogy. A cool expedition team, breathtaking action and references to the classic are fun and give the movie bite.

Much greater dangers than expected lurk on the island and the hunters quickly become the hunted.

The new cast includes Scarlett Johansson as an adventurous mercenary, Jonathan Bailey as a nerdy explorer, Mahershala Ali as the ship's captain and Rupert Friend as a slimy businessman. Show more

Steven Spielberg's "Jurassic Park" from 1993 is considered a masterpiece of film history and marks the beginning of a film series that now enjoys cult status. The science fiction adventure amazes with its diverse portrayal of the imposing giant lizards and its exciting story about the dinosaur safari. And the movie doesn't just inspire amazement, it also has some intense moments of shock in the style of a classic horror film. The menacing appearance of the T-Rex and the irrepressible hunting instinct of the velociraptors are unforgettable.

The first dinosaur adventure was followed by two sequels and in 2015 the series was relaunched with "Jurassic World" - again as a trilogy.

New era, new expedition team, new dinosaurs

"Jurassic World: Rebirth" now opens the next chapter for the iconic film series: with a new expedition team, new dinosaurs and many beautiful references to the classic from the 90s.

Following the events of the last films, humans and dinosaurs share coexistence on Earth. However, climatic conditions have meant that wild dinosaurs can now only survive on the islands near the equator.

And that is exactly where an expedition team is sent, led by mercenary Zora Bennett (Scarlett Johansson). Their mission: to collect blood samples from the largest dinosaur species in the water, on land and in the air.

Dinosaur blood as a medical remedy

Research has shown that a cure for human heart disease can be extracted from their blood. The pharmaceutical industry is particularly interested in this. Their representative Martin Krebs (Rupert Friend) therefore does everything in his power to fulfill the mission and accompanies Zora and palaeontologist Henry Loomi (Jonathan Bailey) on their adventurous journey.

What they weren't told before the trip: Experiments were being carried out on the dinosaurs on the island. The dangers lurking there are therefore much greater than they could have imagined.

Our video reveals what makes "Jurassic World: Rebirth" a successful sequel to the cult film series, despite some shortcomings in storytelling and character development.

