In Hollywood, beauty and self-expression go hand in hand. Venice Beach is the center of the Californian body cult. The motto here is: see and be seen.

Simone Bargetze takes you to the beach this week. She meets a group of men who train their muscles here every day until late in the evening. The facility was once used by famous personalities such as Arnold Schwarzenegger.

In addition to athletes, artists and influencers are also an integral part of the Venice Beach scene. The boardwalk serves as a stage for various types of street artists and social media personalities often use the backdrop for their content.

Another characteristic element of Venice Beach is the skate culture, with the skate park being a well-known meeting place for skateboarders.

The variety of activities and people make Venice Beach a particularly quirky place, a melting pot of different subcultures that attracts both locals and tourists.

