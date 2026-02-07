Researchers dive down to 1000 meters in the Sulawesi Sea - in search of unknown species. The focus: microorganisms that could break down plastic and chemical compounds for new medicines.

Christian Thumshirn

This is made possible by the OceanXplorer - one of the most modern research vessels in the world. It serves as a floating platform for scientists from all over the world: with manned submersibles, underwater robots, gene laboratories and even a helicopter for aerial photography.

The ship is operated by the non-profit organization OceanX, which aims to make research accessible - and visible.

OceanX is financially supported by US billionaire Ray Dalio, founder of the hedge fund Bridgewater Associates and known for his commitment to science, education and ocean research.

The deep sea: strange, dark, full of life

The current expedition goes down to a depth of 1000 meters - to where bizarre creatures, glowing crabs and little-known microorganisms live.

The video shows what the researchers are discovering, why these findings could be relevant for medicine and environmental protection - and why a view from the submersible changes our view of the deep sea forever.

