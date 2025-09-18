From December, China Eastern Airlines will fly directly from Shanghai to Buenos Aires. Twitter

Halfway around the world without changing planes: from December, China Eastern Airlines plans to offer the world's longest direct flight. To get from Shanghai to Buenos Aires, you need a lot of sitting meat.

Andreas Fischer

No time? blue News summarizes for you More than a whole day on the plane: from December, there will be a direct connection from Shanghai to Buenos Aires.

Passengers will have to wait between 25 and 29 hours on the plane.

By comparison, the shortest scheduled flight in the world takes less than two minutes. Show more

The distance between the Chinese metropolis of Shanghai and Argentina's capital Buenos Aires is 19,700 kilometers. China Eastern Airlines plans to operate a direct flight on this route from December 4.

The journey time with the Boeing 777-300 ER for 316 passengers, 258 of them in Economy Class, will be an impressive 25.5 hours on the route from China to South America. According to "Bild", the return flight even takes 29 hours due to unfavorable winds.

Even if the direct flight is not a non-stop flight, those who opt for this connection will definitely have to endure more than one day on the plane. This is because a stopover in Auckland, New Zealand is only used for refueling and technical checks, and the crew is also replaced. However, the passengers are not allowed to disembark.

The extra-long challenge for the seat is not cheap. In economy class, the journey costs around 1400 francs, in business class at least 4000 francs.

By the way: If 29 hours of flying is too much for you, you might be interested in the shortest scheduled flight in the world. There are connections between the Scottish Orkney Islands of Westray and Papa Westray several times a week. Distance between the airports: 2.7 kilometers. Travel time: less than two minutes. You can watch a complete flight in the video above.

