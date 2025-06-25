  1. Residential Customers
L.A. Calling: Simone's Hollywood Stories On your marks, get set, dachshund - Simone at the biggest dog derby in the USA

Samuel Walder

25.6.2025

It's all about dachshunds on Huntington Beach: 64 selected four-legged friends from over 700 applicants compete against each other in the dachshund race - including Simone Bargetze's dachshund Piper.

25.06.2025, 17:00

No time? blue News summarizes for you

  • The Dachshund Derby takes place once a year at Huntington Beach.
  • This year, more dachshunds are taking part than ever before.
  • Simone Bargetze's dachshund Piper is also taking part in the race.
Show more

Dachshunds in hats, dachshunds in sunglasses, dachshunds in costumes, dachshunds in wheelchairs. There are only dachshunds everywhere on Huntington Beach. The reason: the annual dachshund race is taking place.

This year it is the biggest event of its kind: over 700 dachshunds wanted to take part, but only 64 were ultimately selected for the derby. In addition to the race, there are also other exciting categories, such as the competition for the best beach outfit.

Simone Bargetze's dachshund Piper is also taking part in the derby. Find out whether Piper wins the race in the new video of "L.A. Calling: Simone's Hollywood Stories".

