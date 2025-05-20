Princess Diana wore outfits with polka dots again and again. imago/Photoshot/John Shelley Collection

Polka dots are currently experiencing a comeback. The dots once stood for poverty and illness. The story behind the fashion trend.

Lea Oetiker

No time? blue News summarizes for you Polka dots are celebrating a big fashion comeback in 2025.

The pattern takes its name from the Czech folk dance polka.

The pattern was actually worn in the Middle Ages by people who had no money.

But with industrialization, the negative meaning gradually disappeared.

Since then, the dots have been a fashion trend ever since. Show more

If you scroll through online stores, you see more and more dots: Tops with dots, skirts with dots and blouses with dots. Polka dots are back and are celebrating a real revival in 2025.

A polka dot pattern is characterized by uniform, single-coloured dots - usually medium or large - arranged on a single-coloured background.

The dots are typically offset from each other, which gives the pattern a lively feel and makes it visually appealing. The dots are always the same size and in a single color, which makes up the classic polka dot pattern.

The size of the dots can vary, from smaller, discreet dots to large, eye-catching dots, which are particularly popular in retro or rockabilly styles.

Associated with impurity and deadly diseases

Dots are one of the eternal basic patterns of fashion, similar to stripes. The pattern takes its name from the Czech folk dance polka. The term "polka dot" first appeared in an American women's magazine in 1957. The dance triggered a veritable "Polkamania" and was very popular in Europe and, when immigrants came to the USA, eventually there too.

In the beginning, women in polka clubs in particular wore tops with evenly spaced dots as a sign of belonging. The pattern became a symbol of joie de vivre and playfulness and soon found its way into the wider fashion world.

The polka dot pattern was actually worn as early as the Middle Ages, mainly by those who could afford nothing else. Because fabrics were dyed and processed by hand, irregular spots - or dots - tended to appear on garments by accident. At the time, the patterns were associated with impurity, with deadly diseases that discolored the skin, such as the plague.

With industrialization, the negative meaning of the polka dot pattern gradually disappeared. In the 18th century, polka dots finally became the trademark of clowns. Since the 19th century, polka dots have also adorned the dresses of Spanish flamenco dancers.

The epitome of feminine fashion

Polka dots became particularly popular in the 20th century: in 1926, the pattern was made famous by a famous photo of Chili Williams in a polka dot swimsuit, and in 1928, Walt Disney made Minnie Mouse the iconic polka dot wearer.

Chili Williams in a polka dots bikini. Courtesy Album

In the 1940s and 1950s, polka dots became the epitome of feminine fashion, worn by stars such as Marilyn Monroe and celebrated in Hollywood films. The dots also appeared time and again in the collections of major designers such as Christian Dior (1954) and Rei Kawakubo (Comme des Garçons, from the 1970s).

Princess Diana shaped the fashion of the 80s and 90s with eye-catching polka dots. So did Julia Roberts in "Pretty Woman". A timeless look that transformed the call girl into a lady of high society in Beverly Hills with a white hat and gloves.

Marilyn Monroe in a dress with a polka dot pattern. imago images/Everett Collection

In the 2000s, the trend lost its significance, becoming more subtle and in understated colors.

Men also wear polka dots

Now, however, the dots seem to be back in fashion. The reason for their return: presumably Alessandro Michele. The former Gucci designer has been at the creative helm of Valentino since April 2024, and his debut collection presented in Paris in fall 2024 laid the foundation for the polka dot revival.

Since then, polka dots have been seen again and again in the shop windows of H&M and Zara - as well as at luxury brands such as Fendi and Moschino.

The dots have also long since reached social media. Several influencers wear polka dots, especially as tops, skirts or dresses. Stars such as Sabrina Carpenter and Margot Robbie also wear outfits with dots.

Historically, polka dots were more popular with women. But that's not all: the dots were also worn by men, albeit more in the form of fashionable accents, such as a handkerchief or bow tie.

Harry Styles in a sweater with a polka dots pattern. Screenshot Twitter

But the dots are currently being reinterpreted in men's fashion. For example, singer Harry Styles, who lives genderfluid menswear, wears the pattern up and down. On his tour "Love on Tour" until mid-2023, the star often appeared in a complete polka dot look, combined with various colors.