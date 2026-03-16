Director Paul Thomas Anderson (center left), producer Sara Murphy (center right) and the team of "One Battle After Another" accept the Oscar for Best Picture at the Dolby Theatre in Los Angeles. Picture: Keystone/AP Photo/Chris Pizzello

Six awards went to the political thriller by Paul Thomas Anderson, which tells the story of militant activists in the USA. The vampire film "Blood & Sinners", on the other hand, missed out on the record.

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No time? blue News summarizes for you The 98th Academy Awards took place in Los Angeles on Sunday (local time).

The political thriller "One Battle After Another" by Paul Thomas Anderson won six Oscars, including Best Picture.

"Blood & Sinners" - the southern drama from director Ryan Coogler - had 16 nominations, more than any other film in history.

The film ultimately won five awards, including Best Original Screenplay, Best Score and Best Actor Michael B. Jordan.

The award for Best Actress in a Leading Role went to Irish actress Jessie Buckley - she plays the wife of poet William Shakespeare, who is mourning the death of her son in the drama "Hamnet". Show more

The winners

The political thriller "One Battle After Another" by Paul Thomas Anderson won six Oscars, including Best Picture. The film, starring actor Leonardo DiCaprio, tells the story of militant left-wing activists in the USA, who are mainly led by self-confident black women.

This is the first time that director Anderson himself has been honored after several nominations - both as best director and for best adapted screenplay. With 13 nominations, the film was one of the favorites going into the race.

The vampire drama "Blood & Sinners" had even more nominations - the southern drama from director Ryan Coogler had 16 nominations, more than any other film in history. The film ultimately won five awards, including Best Original Screenplay and Best Film Music.

The Norwegian drama "Sentimental Value" by director Joachim Trier won Best International Film. The film tells the story of a father's complicated relationship with his daughters.

Who won the acting awards

Michael B. Jordan won the Oscar for Best Actor in a Leading Role. Jordan plays a double role in "Blood & Sinners".

"Blood & Sinners" lead actor - in two roles - Michael B. Jordan triumphed at the Oscars over Timothée Chalamet, among others. Picture: Keystone/Photo by Jordan Strauss/Invision/AP

The award for Best Actress in a Leading Role went to Irish actress Jessie Buckley - she plays the wife of poet William Shakespeare, who is mourning the death of her son, in the drama "Hamnet".

Jessie Buckley won for lead actress in "Hamnet". Picture: Keystone/Photo by Jordan Strauss/Invision/AP

Hollywood star Sean Penn won the Oscar for best supporting actor for "One Battle After Another", but was not present himself - he is said to be in Ukraine. The 65-year-old won his third Oscar after "Mystic River" and "Milk".

The US-American Amy Madigan was awarded Best Supporting Actress for the horror film "Weapons".

Oscars 2026: The winners Best Film: "One Battle After Another"

Best International Feature Film: "Sentimental Value", Norway

Best Director : "One Battle After Another" (Paul Thomas Anderson)

Best Actress in a Leading Ro le : Jessie Buckley ("Hamnet")

Best Leading Actor: Michael B. Jordan ("Blood & Sinners")

Best Supporting Actress: Amy Madigan ("Weapons - The Hour of Disappearance")

Best Supporting Actor: Sean Penn ("One Battle After Another")

Best Original Screenplay: "Blood & Sinners" (Ryan Coogler)

Best Adapted Screenplay: "One Battle After Another" (Paul Thomas Anderson)

Best film music: "Blood & Sinners" (Ludwig Göransson)

Best film song: "Golden" from "KPop Demon Hunters"

Best Casting: "One Battle After Another" (Cassandra Kulukundis)

Best Cinematography: "Blood & Sinners" (Autumn Durald Arkapaw) Show more

The Disappointed

"Marty Supreme", the story of a manic table tennis player with Hollywood star Timothée Chalamet in the leading role, came away empty-handed despite nine nominations.

The fictional Shakespeare drama "Hamnet" was also barely able to take advantage of its many opportunities: Out of a total of eight nominations, all that remained in the end was the award for Jessie Buckley as Best Actress in a Leading Role. The film tells the tearful story of the death of William Shakespeare's child and his wife.

The Brazilian film "O Agente Secreto" was nominated three times, but came away empty-handed.

At most references to Trump and the world situation

Presenter Conan O'Brien, who hosted the more than three-hour show, announced a political event, but it was mainly just references. To kick things off, he joked about artificial intelligence - he would be the last human host of the Academy Awards - and briefly alluded ironically to the political situation and also took a dig at US President Donald Trump. He also addressed the scandal surrounding sex offender Jeffrey Epstein.

During the gala, O'Brien said: "We're reporting live from the has-a-little-penis theater. Let's see if he puts his name in front of it." O'Brien was apparently alluding to the controversial renaming of the "Kennedy Center", one of the most important cultural centers in the USA, as the "Trump Kennedy Center". The award ceremony took place at the Dolby Theatre in Hollywood.

He made fun of actor Chalamet. Security was extremely tight, O'Brien said. "I've been told that there are concerns about attacks from both the opera and ballet world." Chalamet had recently said that no one was interested in opera and ballet anymore.

The most striking look

Leonardo DiCaprio, who was nominated for an Oscar for Best Actor in a Leading Role in "One Battle After Another", caused quite a stir on Sunday with his moustache, especially online.

Caused a stir: Leonardo DiCaprio and his moustache at the Oscars in Los Angeles on Sunday. Picture: Keystone/Photo by Jordan Strauss/Invision/AP

The most moving performance

Barbra Streisand made a moving appearance in memory of her former film partner Robert Redford, who died last September. He was a brilliant actor and a man with a backbone, said the 83-year-old in Los Angeles.

Redford was committed to defending the freedom of the press, protecting the environment and supporting new voices with his Sundance Institute, said Streisand. Redford was thoughtful and courageous. "I called him an intellectual cowboy."

"I miss him now more than ever," Streisand said. Even though he liked to tease her and call her "Babs". Streisand then sang an excerpt of the song "The Way We Were" from the movie "The Way We Were" (1973). Streisand and Redford played iconic lovers in the movie.

Barbra Streisand pays tribute to Robert Redford and sings “The Way We Were” #Oscars pic.twitter.com/jDuhhDQXx2 — Deadline (@DEADLINE) March 16, 2026

Other deceased filmmakers were also remembered during the ceremony, including actress Diane Keaton and director Rob Reiner ("Harry and Sally"), who was killed together with his wife - the couple's son is suspected of murder.

And an Oscar premiere

For the first time, the Oscar for best cinematography went to a woman: US-American Autumn Durald Arkapaw was honored for "Blood & Sinners".

The US Film Academy spoke of a historic success. For the first time, an Oscar was also awarded for Best Casting, which went to Cassandra Kulukundis for "One Battle After Another".