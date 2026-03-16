Scandal-free Oscar ceremony "One Battle After Another" triumphs, Barbra Streisand is moved - and Timothée Chalamet comes away empty-handed
SDA
16.3.2026 - 04:12
Six awards went to the political thriller by Paul Thomas Anderson, which tells the story of militant activists in the USA. The vampire film "Blood & Sinners", on the other hand, missed out on the record.
No time? blue News summarizes for you
- The 98th Academy Awards took place in Los Angeles on Sunday (local time).
- The political thriller "One Battle After Another" by Paul Thomas Anderson won six Oscars, including Best Picture.
- "Blood & Sinners" - the southern drama from director Ryan Coogler - had 16 nominations, more than any other film in history.
- The film ultimately won five awards, including Best Original Screenplay, Best Score and Best Actor Michael B. Jordan.
- The award for Best Actress in a Leading Role went to Irish actress Jessie Buckley - she plays the wife of poet William Shakespeare, who is mourning the death of her son in the drama "Hamnet".
The winners
The political thriller "One Battle After Another" by Paul Thomas Anderson won six Oscars, including Best Picture. The film, starring actor Leonardo DiCaprio, tells the story of militant left-wing activists in the USA, who are mainly led by self-confident black women.
This is the first time that director Anderson himself has been honored after several nominations - both as best director and for best adapted screenplay. With 13 nominations, the film was one of the favorites going into the race.
The vampire drama "Blood & Sinners" had even more nominations - the southern drama from director Ryan Coogler had 16 nominations, more than any other film in history. The film ultimately won five awards, including Best Original Screenplay and Best Film Music.
The Norwegian drama "Sentimental Value" by director Joachim Trier won Best International Film. The film tells the story of a father's complicated relationship with his daughters.
Who won the acting awards
Michael B. Jordan won the Oscar for Best Actor in a Leading Role. Jordan plays a double role in "Blood & Sinners".
The award for Best Actress in a Leading Role went to Irish actress Jessie Buckley - she plays the wife of poet William Shakespeare, who is mourning the death of her son, in the drama "Hamnet".
Hollywood star Sean Penn won the Oscar for best supporting actor for "One Battle After Another", but was not present himself - he is said to be in Ukraine. The 65-year-old won his third Oscar after "Mystic River" and "Milk".
The US-American Amy Madigan was awarded Best Supporting Actress for the horror film "Weapons".
Oscars 2026: The winners
- Best Film: "One Battle After Another"
- Best International Feature Film: "Sentimental Value", Norway
- Best Director: "One Battle After Another" (Paul Thomas Anderson)
- Best Actress in a Leading Ro le: Jessie Buckley ("Hamnet")
- Best Leading Actor: Michael B. Jordan ("Blood & Sinners")
- Best Supporting Actress: Amy Madigan ("Weapons - The Hour of Disappearance")
- Best Supporting Actor: Sean Penn ("One Battle After Another")
- Best Original Screenplay: "Blood & Sinners" (Ryan Coogler)
- Best Adapted Screenplay: "One Battle After Another" (Paul Thomas Anderson)
- Best film music: "Blood & Sinners" (Ludwig Göransson)
- Best film song: "Golden" from "KPop Demon Hunters"
- Best Casting: "One Battle After Another" (Cassandra Kulukundis)
- Best Cinematography: "Blood & Sinners" (Autumn Durald Arkapaw)
The Disappointed
"Marty Supreme", the story of a manic table tennis player with Hollywood star Timothée Chalamet in the leading role, came away empty-handed despite nine nominations.
The fictional Shakespeare drama "Hamnet" was also barely able to take advantage of its many opportunities: Out of a total of eight nominations, all that remained in the end was the award for Jessie Buckley as Best Actress in a Leading Role. The film tells the tearful story of the death of William Shakespeare's child and his wife.
The Brazilian film "O Agente Secreto" was nominated three times, but came away empty-handed.
At most references to Trump and the world situation
Presenter Conan O'Brien, who hosted the more than three-hour show, announced a political event, but it was mainly just references. To kick things off, he joked about artificial intelligence - he would be the last human host of the Academy Awards - and briefly alluded ironically to the political situation and also took a dig at US President Donald Trump. He also addressed the scandal surrounding sex offender Jeffrey Epstein.
During the gala, O'Brien said: "We're reporting live from the has-a-little-penis theater. Let's see if he puts his name in front of it." O'Brien was apparently alluding to the controversial renaming of the "Kennedy Center", one of the most important cultural centers in the USA, as the "Trump Kennedy Center". The award ceremony took place at the Dolby Theatre in Hollywood.
He made fun of actor Chalamet. Security was extremely tight, O'Brien said. "I've been told that there are concerns about attacks from both the opera and ballet world." Chalamet had recently said that no one was interested in opera and ballet anymore.
The most striking look
Leonardo DiCaprio, who was nominated for an Oscar for Best Actor in a Leading Role in "One Battle After Another", caused quite a stir on Sunday with his moustache, especially online.
The most moving performance
Barbra Streisand made a moving appearance in memory of her former film partner Robert Redford, who died last September. He was a brilliant actor and a man with a backbone, said the 83-year-old in Los Angeles.
Redford was committed to defending the freedom of the press, protecting the environment and supporting new voices with his Sundance Institute, said Streisand. Redford was thoughtful and courageous. "I called him an intellectual cowboy."
"I miss him now more than ever," Streisand said. Even though he liked to tease her and call her "Babs". Streisand then sang an excerpt of the song "The Way We Were" from the movie "The Way We Were" (1973). Streisand and Redford played iconic lovers in the movie.
Barbra Streisand pays tribute to Robert Redford and sings “The Way We Were” #Oscars pic.twitter.com/jDuhhDQXx2— Deadline (@DEADLINE) March 16, 2026
Other deceased filmmakers were also remembered during the ceremony, including actress Diane Keaton and director Rob Reiner ("Harry and Sally"), who was killed together with his wife - the couple's son is suspected of murder.
And an Oscar premiere
For the first time, the Oscar for best cinematography went to a woman: US-American Autumn Durald Arkapaw was honored for "Blood & Sinners".
The US Film Academy spoke of a historic success. For the first time, an Oscar was also awarded for Best Casting, which went to Cassandra Kulukundis for "One Battle After Another".
Other winners
- Best Production Design: "Frankenstein" (Tamara Deverell and Shane Vieau)
- Best Costume Design: "Frankenstein" (Kate Hawley)
- Best Make-up and Hairstyling: "Frankenstein" (liona Furey, Mike Hill and Jordan Samuel)
- Best Editing: "One Battle After Another" (Andy Jurgensen)
- Best Sound: "F1" (Gareth John, Al Nelson, Juan Peralta, Gary A. Rizzo, Gwendolyn Yates Whittle)
- Best Visual Effects: "Avatar: Fire and Ash" (Richard Baneham, Daniel Barrett, Joe Letteri, Eric Saindon)
- Best Animated Film: "KPop Demon Hunters"
- Best Documentary: "A Nobody against Putin" (David Borenstein, Helle Faber, Alžběta Karásková and Pawel Talankin)
- Best documentary short film: "All the Empty Rooms" (Conall Jones and Joshua Seftel)
- Best Short Film - 2 winners this year: "The Singers" (Sam A. Davis and Jack Piatt) and "Deux personnes échangeant de la salive"/English title: "Two people exchanging saliva" (Natalie Musteata and Alexandre Singh)
- Best animated short film: "The Girl Who Cried Pearls" by Chris Lavis and Maciek Szczerbowsk