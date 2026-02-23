Bafta Awards: "One Battle After Another" is Best Film - Gallery "One Battle After Another" triumphs at the British Film Awards. Image: dpa Robert Aramayo caused a surprise. Image: dpa Jessie Buckley was awarded Best Actress in a Leading Role. Image: dpa Kate and William also made an appearance at the awards ceremony. Image: dpa Bafta Awards: "One Battle After Another" is Best Film - Gallery "One Battle After Another" triumphs at the British Film Awards. Image: dpa Robert Aramayo caused a surprise. Image: dpa Jessie Buckley was awarded Best Actress in a Leading Role. Image: dpa Kate and William also made an appearance at the awards ceremony. Image: dpa

Director Paul Thomas Anderson's political thriller wins many important trophies at the British Film Awards. However, the surprise of the evening came from someone completely different.

No time? blue News summarizes for you Paul Thomas Anderson's black-humored political thriller "One Battle After Another" won six prizes at the Baftas, including Best Film, Best Director and Best Adapted Screenplay.

Surprisingly, Robert Aramayo won Best Actor in a Leading Role for "I Swear", while Jessie Buckley ("Hamnet") was honored as Best Actress.

A total of 28 trophies were awarded, including awards for "Blood and Sinners", "Sentimental Value" as Best Non-English Language Film and several prizes for "Frankenstein". Show more

Director Paul Thomas Anderson's film "One Battle After Another", which was nominated for 13 Oscars, triumphed at this year's British Film Awards (Baftas). The black-humored political thriller won six categories, including Best Film, Best Editing and Best Cinematography.

Anderson was also the winner in the Best Director and Best Adapted Screenplay categories. Best Supporting Actor went to US actor Sean Penn, who plays Colonel Steven J. Lockjaw in the star-studded film.

Robert Aramayo provides the surprise of the evening

The vampire southern drama "Blood and Sinners" won three awards. Wunmi Mosaku was named Best Supporting Actress, and the film, which recently set a record with 16 Oscar nominations, was also honored for Best Score and Best Original Screenplay.

The surprise of the evening at London's Royal Festival Hall, however, was provided by British actor Robert Aramayo. The 33-year-old was awarded Best Actor in a Leading Role for his performance in the British drama "I Swear", beating such greats as Timothée Chalamet and Leonardo DiCaprio.

"I absolutely can't believe it," said the tearful Briton as he accepted the trophy. Aramayo was also honored as a "Rising Star". In "I Swear", he plays the Scottish Tourette's activist John Davidson.

Irish actress Jessie Buckley, meanwhile, lived up to her role as favorite and took home the award for Best Actress. She was recently awarded her first Golden Globe for her highly acclaimed performance in the drama "Hamnet" alongside Paul Mescal, who missed out on this evening. Hamnet was also awarded Outstanding British Film, but otherwise came away empty-handed despite eleven nominations.

Most important evening for the British film industry

28 trophies were awarded at the prestigious event. The Norwegian family drama "Sentimental Value", which was nominated for nine Oscars, was named Best Non-English Language Film. The crew behind the monster movie "Frankenstein" were delighted to receive three awards.

Prince William and Princess Kate also made an appearance at the glamorous gala. The heir to the British throne has been President of the Bafta Arts Foundation since 2010. The Bafta Awards are regarded as the most important evening for the British film industry. Numerous international stars, including Leonardo DiCaprio, Ethan Hawke, Kate Hudson and Emma Stone, appeared on the red carpet. This year's gala was hosted by actor Alan Cumming.

